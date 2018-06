It is Men’s Health Week and we are going to discuss 2 conditions that men suffer from frequently but rarely seek help for them, according to Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Anxiety:

‘Certain types of anxiety disorders appear to have a higher clinical prevalence in men,’ said Dr Tilwe.

Social Anxiety Disorder is one such condition because of which a person will have marked fear of social interactions or situations in which he is exposed to possible scrutiny or performance evaluation.

Sexual Performance Anxiety is a common variant amongst men wherein intense Anxiety or fear is experienced with regards to their perceived inability to have a proper intercourse [usually relating to Erectile Dysfunction and Premature Ejaculation] or satisfy their partner.

Treatment: ‘A combination of medicines and appropriate individualized therapy will help get quick relief from this ailment,’ explained Dr Tilwe.

Read: 9 FAQs on sperm count and male infertility answered by an expert

Bipolar Mood Disorders:

‘Bipolar Mood Disorder is characterized by intense mood swings which persist for days together,’ added Dr Tilwe.

The mood of the patient can oscillate between having episodes of severe Depression to extreme infectious happiness [mania or hypomania]; often with dreadful consequences.

As a tendency toward risk-taking especially substance abuse increases during this illness; patients may get labelled as drug abusers and the underlying bipolarity can be missed completely.

Treatment: Psychotropic medications like mood stabilizers are the mainstay of the treatment, complemented by supportive and insight building psychotherapy.

Timely and expert treatment for men is a must in such cases. Most of all, it’s important to speak about how even men can be affected by all these and it is surely advisable to seek help for the same.

Read: Men’s health week: 3 skin conditions men suffer from during monsoon + home remedies to treat them

Image Source: Shutterstock