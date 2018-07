Sexually transmitted infections are normally preventable but the only sure shot method of preventing STIs is to avoid any kind of sexual contact. But there are many other things you can do to limit the risk of exposure to infections. And as we all know that the best way to avoid most STIs is to use a condom when you have sex. But the main function of a condom is to prevent the transmission of semen, by which you can prevent both the spread of tons of STIs during intercourse and pregnancy. But the problem is that not all STIs are spread through semen, which means a condom may not be the best protection against infections you thought it was.

There are some other things which you can do to reduce the chances of catching an STI like limiting the number of people you have sex with, share your sexual history with your partner, get the test done along with your partner and avoid having sex under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Here are the STIs that can still be spread even after the usage of a condom.

Herpes

Herpes lesion generally occurs on an area of the pelvis or groin that is not covered by the condom. Thus, the transmission from that lesion can occur.

HPV

This is the most common STI if you’re sexually active. It can cause genital warts which many people never know they have it. And even without warts present, HPV can be passed with skin-to-skin contact. So again condom has no role in preventing this infection.

Molluscum

It is a virus that shows a tiny little bump on the skin. Though it is not a very familiar STI, because it doesn’t cause any long-term health problems. But the small bumps can appear anywhere from two to three months after the time of infection. So you cannot depend on a condom to prevent you from this infection.

Pubic lice

Pubic lice are not so common nowadays, but if you have a bush down there then you do have a chance of catching pubic lice from an infected partner. So condom can’t help you in anyways because lice lay eggs and live in the hair.

Syphilis

Syphilis presents as a firm, round, and usually, painless sore called a Chancre. Just like herpes, a condom is not going to protect you.

Image Source: Shutterstock