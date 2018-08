Sexually transmitted diseases are the infections that are passed from one person to another during a sexual act and some of them are pretty common, like HPV and syphilis. But a very rare sexually transmitted infection, donovanosis has been recently diagnosed in a woman from Southport, Merseyside, UK.

According to a report in a leading daily newspaper, while the infection is usually found in tropical locations, such as Guyana, donovanosis causes ulcers to grow and spread on a person’s intimate region, before the flesh of the genitals starts to eat itself.

According to a freedom of information (FOI) request, the STI was diagnosed within the past year in an unnamed woman aged between 15 and 25 years old. And according to experts, skin-on-skin contact between a person and a bleeding ulcer is what it takes to pass on donovanosis. If left untreated, the ulcers destroy genital tissue, which can cause permanent damage, scarring and discolouration.

While it was not clear about how the diagnosed woman got the STI, it usually involves having unprotected sex. Donovanosis is caused by the bacteria bacterium Klebsiella granulomatis and spreads mostly through vaginal or anal intercourse. However, it can also spread via oral sex, the chances of which are very low.

Infections and the symptoms occur in the genital area, but they can also show around the nose, mouth and chest. Though donovanosis is treatable with antibiotics, it’s important to get the treatment done as soon as you notice the signs because with time, the infection tends to rot the flesh around the genitals.

Image source: Shutterstock