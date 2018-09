If you have social anxiety disorder then the stress of different situations becomes too much to handle © Shutterstock

We all know the feeling of being nervous or uncomfortable in some situation of our lives. Remember how you stammered in your first inter-school debate in front of the judges and the students? Or had sweaty palms before making a big presentation for the clients? Speaking publicly or walking confidently into a roomful of strangers isn’t exactly thrilling, but most of us can get through them.

However, if you have social anxiety disorder then the stress of these situations becomes too much to handle. And to an extent where you will avoid all social interactions like making small talks and eye contact with strangers will make you very uncomfortable.

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia is a common mental disorder, and if you have it, then worry not, because there’s hope. You just need to ask for help. Here’s how to know if your social silence is not just shyness but a disorder where you need help.

When?

If you have social anxiety disorder, then you can experience it in many ways. But there are some common situations which will trouble you.

Talking to strangers

Speaking in public

Dating

Making eye contact

Entering rooms

Using public restrooms

Going to parties

Eating in front of other people

Going to school or work

Starting conversations

What?

Like said earlier, the experiences are different for different individuals. In a stressful situation, you might have physical symptoms like these.

Rapid heartbeat

Muscle tension

Dizziness and light-headedness

Stomach trouble and diarrhoea

Inability to catch breath

“Out-of-body” sensation

How?

Due to social anxiety disorder many people don’t live their life to the fullest. Avoiding situations that are normal for people becomes a habit for them. Some even thing that how others handle difficult situations, that they fear, so easily. And they avoid social situations it affects them bad in these ways.