If your partner or any other family members have been complaining about your snoring for too long, take this piece of information about yourself seriously and get help because snoring isn’t a condition that you can ignore or sleep over. It makes you prone and susceptible to numerous health crises and increases your chances of suffering from high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity, diabetes, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, etc. There are both surgical and non-surgical ways to treat snoring. However, before reaching that point one can also try doing some simple exercises at home to improve the situation. Here are reasons why you should take your snoring seriously.

Snoring is a condition where there is some obstruction in the nose, mouth, throat that blocks breathing while sleeping producing a soft or loud unpleasant sound. It is a sign or first alarm of OSA (obstructive sleep apnoea).

Here Dr Dillon Dsouza, a Mumbai based Consultant ENT and Head and Neck surgeon attached to Jaslok Hospital and Desa hospital suggests some simple exercises to counter the problem of snoring:

Press the tongue down and brush top and sides of the tongue with a toothbrush.

Press the tongue up against the roof of the mouth and hold it there for 3 minutes a day

Purse the lips as if going to kiss and move them up and to the right, then up and to the left 10 times. Repeat again 3 times.

Blow air into your mouth by breathing in through the nose and out through mouth 5 times.

Gargle with water five minutes, twice a day

Lightly hold the tongue in teeth and swallow five times. Repeat this 5 to 10 times a day.

These exercises look simple but are tried and tested by people who promise that they deliver results.

Image source: Shutterstock