A friend of mine began her courtship by asking a single question to her partner which, according to her, was the most important thing she needed to know before starting her life’s journey with him. “Do you snore?” That was it. Yes, may sound weird but that’s all she wanted to know from her guy. My friend was wise enough to assess if her would be partner was at a greater risk of dying early than his peers by getting to know if he snores or not. If you are wondering how, here is what you need to know.

Snoring is not just a disgusting and embarrassing part of your life that ends up in being sleep spoilers for many. Snoring may actually indicate you have an ailing heart, mind and many more that need immediate medical attention. In fact, studies have revealed that those who suffer from sleep apnea and snore too much are at a 40% higher chance to die early than their peers. Let us take you through the list of health disorders that excessive snoring can be related to. If you snore a little too much, its time to go and see a doctor.

Stroke: The intensity of snoring can be linked with the risk of carotid atherosclerosis which is narrowing of your neck arteries due to plaque, the fatty deposits, thereby leading to stroke, show several studies. The louder and longer you snore, gtreater are the chances that you will suffer from stroke, say experts. In case you feel sleepy althroughout the day or your breathing stops in your sleep (sleep apnea) or if you are suffering from high blood pressure, please do not neglect. Consult a doctor soon.

Heart Disease: Excessive snoring due to sleep apnea can lead to cardiovascular issues like high blood pressure and coronary artery disease, thereby leading to a heart attack, say doctors. Not just that, several studies suggest that those with sleep apnea and extensive snoring are twice as likely to have heart attacks, both fatal and non-fatal. Hence, snoring can even snatch your life away.

Arrhythmias: Long term snoring and sleep apnea shoots up the chance of developing arrhythmias or irregular heat beat. Also, most of them are at a greater risk of suffering from atrial fibrillation, the most common type of arrhythmias.

GERD: Those who suffer from sleep apnea and snore too much are likely to suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), mostly because their throat closes in a disordered way while air moves in and out during sleep. It brings about pressure fluctuations that can pull in the content of the stomach back to the foodpipe.

Mental health disorders: Excessive snoring can affect your mental well being resulting in crankiness to severe depression and anxiety, say studies. The more day time sleepiness people suffer from due to lack of adequate sound sleep at night, thanks to snoring, the more are they exposed to suffering from depression and anxiety, say experts.

