Passive smoking occurs commonly among children because of parental smoking. Those exposed to the same are more susceptible to respiratory illnesses. Time and again we had been reinstating the fact that second-hand smoke is as dangerous as smoking itself. When it comes to children’s health it becomes even more critical as their immune system isn’t strong enough to ward off the ill-effects of second-hand smoke. Here are few health risks your children have to face if you smoke around them

Upper respiratory infections: ‘Children who are exposed to second-hand smoke or passive smoking suffer more from upper respiratory problems like a cough, ear and throat problems,’ says Dr Anand Jaiswal, Director, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Medanta. As they inhale the smoke in it erodes the airways in the lungs and over a period of time scars the organs.

Sudden infant death syndrome: Second-hand smoking involves both clouds of smoke emitted from the burning end of the cigarette and the exhaled smoke of smokers. The newborn has a high risk of developing diseases due to exposure to second-hand cigarette smoke. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is noted more among children exposed to second-hand smoking. Many people believe that the incidences of second-hand smoke and SIDS are not related but in reality parental smoking does increase the risk of SIDS even if the parent smokes in a different room.

Cognitive problems: Second-hand smoke can lead to cognitive problems in children exposed; reading deficits and lower IQs have been noted in such kids.

Risk of cancer: ‘Needless to say that children who are exposed to second-hand smoke from a very early age are also at risk of developing cancer than those whose parents never smoked,’ says Dr Anand Jaiswal.

Other symptoms: As the child grows, the risk of the child having underdeveloped lungs during adulthood compared to other children who are not exposed to smoke is more. They are also more prone to bronchitis and pneumonia. They also become susceptible to coughs and colds, tooth decay and other oral infections.

There are also correlations with behavioural problems with children more likely to develop attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Smoking during pregnancy has varied side effects on the baby. It can lead to health issues and sometimes death of the affected children. It can also lead to premature delivery and miscarriage in many cases. Expectant parents should note that during pregnancy there is no safe level of smoking. So, it is best for the parents to give up smoking once the child arrives or they get to know about the pregnancy.

