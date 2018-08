Are you too one of those who get an earful from your parents how our life problems are related to our unhealthy sleep cycle? If yes, then you might want to thank your parents. But before you do read on how less sleeping is affecting your social life.

According to a study published in the Royal Society Open Science Journal, there’s a strong link between lack of sleep and your subsequent social appeal. Apart from the various health hazards like weight gain, abrupt cognitive functioning and erectile dysfunction, sleep deprivation decreases your attractiveness to a level that makes people less likely to socialise with you.

The study was done at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, where the researchers photographed 25 volunteers (both male and female) after they had the stipulated 8 hours of sleep in two consecutive days. On the other hand, the researchers clicked another set of participants who only slept for 4 hours in 2 consecutive days. To get the feedback, the photos were then shared with 122 strangers who rated all the participants based on ‘how likely are they to socialize with the person. The raters were asked to judge the individuals on the basis of attractiveness, health, sleepiness and trustworthiness.

After the ratings, it was found that the strangers were less likely to socialise with people who had got insufficient sleep. Moreover, the study also suggested that they would like intentionally avoid contact with sleep-deprived and tired looking individuals to reduce various health risks as well as boring conversations with them.

Yes, you’ve got another reason to hit the bed for longer!

Image Source: Shutterstock