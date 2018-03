Sinus infection (sinusitis) is the inflammation of the tissue lining the sinuses (hollow cavities in the skull). Viruses, bacteria, fungi, pollutants, and allergens can cause sinusitis. But can sinus really cause tooth pain and how different is it from a common toothache? Dr Deepak Jagtap, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon at K J Somaiya Hospital will help us in exploring the A-Z of sinus infection tooth pain.

Can a sinus infection cause tooth pain?

Yes, sinus infection is a common cause of a toothache. During a sinus infection, the fluid that builds up in the sinus cavities puts pressure on the upper teeth causing pain. Tooth pain due to sinusitis especially prevails in the upper posterior premolar and molar because their roots are close to the sinus lining. Here are few dos and don’ts to prevent sinus infection.

How can you tell if a blocked sinus is causing a toothache?

There are different types of sinuses in the head. The upper teeth are closest to the maxillary sinuses (located inside the cheekbones) and infection in the maxillary sinus can be a possible cause of a toothache. In case of people suffering from a chronic cold (long-lasting cold), a thick and turbid greenish-yellow discharge from the nose is a symptom of the blocked sinus. To find out whether a blocked sinus is causing toothache you can try bending over. If the pain increases when you bend, a blocked sinus is a culprit. When you bend, the pressure shifts to the sinus and leads to an increased pain in case of an infection. If a blocked sinus is responsible for your toothache, the areas such as the face, nasal and jaw, feel tender and sore. Here are some doctor-approved tips to counter sinusitis.

Can a virus cause your teeth to hurt?

No, viruses are not responsible for a toothache due to a sinus infection. A sinus infection caused by bacteria can lead to a toothache.

How do I get my teeth to stop hurting?

In case you experience severe pain, consult a doctor immediately. You can also approach an ENT specialist to know the root cause of your toothache and get effective treatment.

Home remedies for sinus tooth pain:

Before taking any medicines, it is advisable to consult an ENT specialist. It is advisable to drink plenty of water and inhale steam at least two to four times a day for quick relief. Eucalyptus oil can provide a relief from a toothache. In case of cold, you can inhale this oil. You can also add easy breath tablet to boiling water and inhale the steam. Patients can also mix it with carrier oils for applying it on areas of chest and throat. Be careful while using this oil as it is very strong in raw form.

