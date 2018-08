The potential overdose of everything that’s doing good to your body is in trends these days and vitamin supplements are not untouched with this phenomenon. Gaining popularity these days are vitamin supplements, but one that’s been overlooked is Vitamin B12. Yes, the water-soluble vitamin that helps in production of red blood and DNA, also lets your nervous system function properly. That sounds important, right? It definitely is and still it is among the highest nutritional deficiencies in developing countries. Without the proper amount of B12, development of a certain condition, referred to as pernicious anemia, is possible and highly likely. Once developed, it does not allow an individual to produce the protein substance needed for absorption of vitamin B12. An additional problem associated with B12 deficiency is the inability to absorb folic acid, another component the body needs to function properly. Vitamin B12 is generally found in meats, fishes, poultry and dairy products.

How does B12 deficiency affect your health?

Deficiencies in vitamins generally take place with time and may take a number of years to develop. To begin with, symptoms of a deficiency in B12 are small and are barely noticed which includes neurological or cognitive changes that increase with time. As the deficiency becomes more serious, there are chances of developing anemia and dementia. As the deficiency increases, the red blood cells count also drops. As you develop less red blood cells, your body’s oxygen count too diminish and you feel fatigued and palpitated all the time. Nerve damage is another way it wrecks your health as Vitamin B12 helps in formation of fatty substance called myelin, protector of your nerves, and the deficiency means that you feel prickling sensation in your hands and feet.

what are the B12 deficiency symptoms?

In addition to fatigue and palpitations, symptoms include:

Weight loss

Pale skin

Sore mouth or tongue

Higher incidence of contracting infections

Who are at risk?

Elderly people

Those who’ve had surgery that removes the part of the bowel that absorbs B12

Diabetic who are on metformin

strict vegan dieters

Those taking long-term antacid drugs for heartburn

