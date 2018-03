As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of India, there have been 38811 flu cases and 2266 flu-related deaths during the year 2017 in the country. According to a recently conducted perception survey by Abbott on influenza to assess the awareness, usage and attitudes towards influenza immunization shocking facts about flu in India were revealed. The results show that 66% of the surveyed population’s knowledge about vaccines is limited to information shared by doctors, while 58% were found to be completely unaware of the type of virus which causes Influenza. Here are few facts about flu or influenza in India that everyone needs to be aware of!

1. 40% of mothers & parents surveyed do not take flu seriously. There is a rise in contagious issues such as flu in India, yet knowledge about vaccines is limited to information shared by the doctors.

2. Awareness of flu and flu-related symptoms such as cold and fever needs to improve. 66% of respondents feel that if their family doctor advises them to vaccinate against flu, they will do it. Here’s more on is it swine flu or just seasonal flu? Expert answers.

3. Although health (of their own as well as babies) is a priority for mothers and new parents, necessary steps are not taken due to lack of information or a casual attitude. Surprisingly, 37% of pregnant females surveyed across the urban cities do not take a flu vaccine during pregnancy, in spite of doctor recommendation.

4. Perception about Influenza is limited to normal fever (82%), body pain (71%) & cough (54%). Since mothers do not consider flu as something more than a common cold, the survey results highlight the need to stress on these symptoms and its association with flu. Read about symptoms of flu you should be aware of!

In India, seasonal outbreaks of flu are commoner during the monsoons and then in the winter. It is advisable to be vaccinated prior to the monsoons so that the effects last for the high-risk time along with the whole year. There are four categories of people who are considered to be at higher risk, hence strongly advised to be immunised – pregnant women, young children below the age of 5 years, elderly people, and those whose immunity is compromised because of factors such as asthma, diabetes, ischemic heart disease to name a few. Here are 15 precautions every Indian should take to prevent swine flu.

