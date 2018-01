According to the recently conducted survey on Gut Health by Abbott Health, 22% of the adult Indian population are suffering from constipation. Of these, around 13% complain about severe constipation. And about 6% of the Indian population suffers from constipation due to comorbid conditions. The survey has not only shed light on how grave the issue of constipation is in India but also revealed certain shocking facts about the condition. Here are top 5 shocking facts about constipation in India every one must be aware of!

#1. Did you know that certain metabolic disorders are likely to cause constipation? For example, diabetics are 2.2 times more prone to constipation as compared to people who are not suffering from diabetes. Also, patients with hypothyroidism are 2.4 times likely to develop constipation as against those without hypothyroidism. Moreover, people with anorectal disorders have more than 2.7 times the likelihood of associated constipation. Constipation tends to be more severe when associated with some of these comorbidities. Here’s more on medical conditions that can lead to constipation.

#2. Pregnancy was found to be a common cause of constipation in women, with every 1 in 4 pregnant women (which accounts for 25% of all pregnancy cases) suffering from constipation. It has been observed that constipation is most common in the second trimester. The survey also highlights the fact that 18% pregnant women developed anorectal disorders, thus making it imperative for medical practitioners to identify the condition in its early stage and begin treatment. Read about the tried and tested natural remedies for constipation during pregnancy.

#3. Practices like irregular eating habits, consumption of junk food and less water intake have been identified as key factors causing constipation. 21% sufferers do not indulge in any physical activity, making sedentary lifestyle an important factor associated with constipation.

#4. The survey also brought to light the fact that though 88% of the sufferers are concerned about the condition, very few are willing to discuss it with their immediate family or friends due to the “social taboo.” According to the survey findings, 49% of the respondents have been shy about seeking medical help to solve their problem. In fact, on an average, respondents admit to waiting for an average of four months before deciding on consulting a doctor.

#5. A glaring 33% of the sufferers have never treated constipation, while 48% have resorted to home remedies to treat the condition. Here are home remedies for constipation that work (and how to use them).

Image Source: Shutterstock