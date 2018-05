Herpes Zoster or shingles are these totally annoying infectious rashes that come in almost any part of the body causing unbearable pain. Shingles is an infectious rash caused by varicella virus, which is responsible for chicken pox in childhood. The virus lay dormant in the body and reactivation of it results in shingles. It appears as a painful localised rash occurring mainly as a stripe on a single body part associated with blisters and sometimes with ulceration. Just before the appearance of rash there may be tingling sensation on skin associated with fever, headache or fatigue. The rash heals in 7-10 days but the pain can persist a little longer.

‘It can occur in any individual but mostly affects elderly and people with low immunity like diabetics, transplant patients and pregnant women,’said Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon, Director of Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Shingles doesn’t spread from one person to another unless body fluids don’t reach one another. Hence, these can be sexually transmitted or even through droplets of sneezing (mostly in winters) or sometimes even when the fluids from the rashes are touched by someone. That is why it is advisable to not touch or fidget with these rashes.

Treatment

The treatment of shingles aims at reducing the severity and duration of rash when started within 72 hours of its appearance. ‘Treatment includes antivirals like oral and topical acyclovir, analgesics like paracetamol, NSAIDS and gabapentin. IV treatment may be required in immunocompromised patients.’

Prevention

It is advisable to be vaccinated for chicken pox.

Maintain hygiene in sanitation matters.

Wash your hands properly.

Avoid touching shingles rashes of anyone around.

Build up your immunity through diet.

