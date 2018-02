When it comes to marriage, a number of people go all out to check for the compatibility of horoscopes or kundalis. But there is something more important than checking for the compatibility of your stars – it’s your physical and mental health. Most of us tend to overlook the health aspect of a marriage, forgetting that it is one of the most integral parts of a happy relationship. Getting tested before tying the knot is probably the wisest thing you can do. While, we don’t encourage you to treat it as a fault finding mission, it is important that both you and your partner get tested for a variety of conditions before you tie the knot. It will not only help you know about the possible hurdles, but will also help you learn about how you can deal with it in the long run.

Here are the six tests every bride and groom should get before taking the plunge:

Tests for genetically transmitted conditions

Why is it important : These are tests that are important to know if you or your partner carry any genes that could manifest as a disease in your children. This includes conditions like thalassemia (a genetic blood disorder where a baby cannot produce enough red blood cells and will need a blood transfusion very often), cancers, juvenile diabetes, mental disorders, etc. (Read: Thalassemia – understanding the disease).

What it would entail: Usually a test for a dominant genetic makers requires only a small blood sample, but it is essential that you approach a centre that specifically tests for these markers. There are a number of centres that provide this service, all you have to do is look for them.

Tests for sexually transmitted diseases

Why is it important: There might a certain stigma attached to this test, but it is best that you both know your health status when it concerns these diseases. While HIV is life threatening, other STDs like hepatitis C, herpes, gonorrhoea, etc. are something you will have to live with all your life; not to mention the risk of your child getting affected by it. So doing the test – no matter how much your partner promises that he/she has not had any unprotected sexual contact – is important.

What it would entail: This test also involves a minor blood test. In certain cases your doctor will need to do a physical examination as well. This test does not require you to go to any specific centre, all labs that perform regular diagnostic tests will be able to do the tests. ( Read:Testing for HIV and other STDs)

Blood grouping tests

Why is it important: This might sound like an inane test, but it definitely is important. When it comes to blood groups it is essential that you both have the same Rh factor (Rhesus factor). That means the positive or negative sign that follows your blood groups ( if you have a blood group of O positive your Rh factor is positive, and if your partner has a blood group of B negative, he/she has a negative Rh factor). This information is essential especially during pregnancy, as a mother and baby of opposite Rh factors could lead to severe complications and even death of the baby. During conception or pregnancy, it is important to talk to your doctor about this possible complication so that he/she can take the appropriate steps to sidestep them. So, it will do you good to know your partner’s blood group.

What it would entail: This is a simple test and is very basic in function. All it requires is a drop or two of your blood (usually taken from your finger). It can be performed in any diagnostic lab. (Read: Blood tests: Understanding the different kinds)

Infertility Screening

Why is it important: Some people believe that doing this test can cause more harm than good, but it is always better to be aware than to be shocked or disappointed after marriage. Since sexual intimacy is the cornerstone of a good marriage, it is important to know if you both can have a normal sex life and even procreate if you want. According to Dr Aniruddha Malpani, infertility specialist, ‘Young couples don’t really need any tests but there is an exception to the rule. Women with irregular cycles should get their blood tested for their reproductive hormones, FSH (follicular stimulating hormones), LH (leutenising hormone), prolactin, TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) and AMH to find out why they are not ovulating. This is called anovulation. The commonest reason for this in young women is PCOD (polycystic ovarian disease). Also younger men if they notice that their testes are not present in their scrotum, should get his semen tested, to make sure his sperm count is normal.’

‘In the case of older women, they should get their blood tested for their AMH levels (Anti-Müllerian Hormone), to check for their ovarian reserves. This way, they’ll know how much time they have left of their biological clock,’ he adds.

What it would entail: For women, these tests might take a day to do. It will include a blood test and in cases where you have to be tested for PCOS, you will have to undergo an ultrasound. In the case of men all they have to provide is a semen sample. (Read: ‘It is possible to figure out the cause for infertility in about a month’)

Chronic disorders:

Why is it important: This includes long term conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, etc. While, all these are manageable conditions they have serious implications for a marriage. Understanding the person’s need for continued medical attention and factoring in impediments that might arise is essential to a smooth married life, where no one is left feeling short changed.

What it would entail: This investigation takes longer than the normal blood test. So invest in a thorough check up. It is very likely that you will end up catching the problem early and nipping it in the bud.

Psychological tests

Why is it important: In a country where arranged marriages are the norm, would you know, just by looking at a person that he/she has a mental illness? Or that he/she suffers from depression, schizophrenia or even a personality disorder? The answer is quite clearly no.

So, here is what you need to do, get yourself and your partner tested. While, testing for mental illness includes checking for conditions like schizophrenia, depression, mood disorders, mania, etc. the tests should also include behavioural and personality disorders. There is a whole array of things that could put a dent in your marriage. Conditions like obsessive compulsive personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorders, partner relationship problems, anger management issues, bipolar disorder and many more, could be a part of your significant other’s life. Remember,these conditions are not compartmentalized, you will end up bearing the brunt of his/her condition. So get tested. A simple psychometric test, which ideally takes a day will tell you about your mental health status. While this is no reason to leave and run ( in the case of a positive diagnosis), the treating psychologist will definitely tell you about how you need to manage the person and the marriage.

According to Gayatri Ayyer, leading psychologist, ‘ A couple should get premarital counselling apart from all these tests. Marriage counsellors are trained to help people who are planning to get married. They guide them on a variety of subjects like sexual compatibility and intimacy, emotional intimacy, different adjustments that have to be made, interacting and living with in-laws, joint or nuclear families, communication patterns and misinterpretations, etc.’

What it would entail: This test is called a psychometric test and usually takes a day to do. To do the analysis, a clinical psychologist will administer tests like multiple choice questions, picture analysis etc. that you have to answer. It is simple and your identity will be kept under wraps if you desire. In the end, getting married should be a happy occasion, but it is important to remember that it is a lifelong commitment and knowing what you are getting into, ‘health wise’ is the best way to succeed.