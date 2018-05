Is your loved one suffering from schizophrenia? And do you want to know how to take care of him/her? Then, read this.For treating schizophrenia, the family and friends play a pivotal role as their support, understanding and cooperation is much needed. While taking care of a schizophrenic, a person will tend to undergo stress, frustration, helplessness, anger, his/her quality of life gets hampered and so on. But, one has to be patient and hold on. As, love, help, medical attention and coping skills will aid quick recovery and your loved one will be back on track. Dr Bhakti Thakkar Bauva, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital, tells you about the problems faced by the caregivers and vital tips that they should follow.

Problems faced by the caregivers:

Social isolation

Lack of social support

Stigma attached to mental illness

Dealing with the fluctuations in symptoms and behavior of the patients

Firstly, the caregivers should educate themselves and get a thorough knowledge about it. They should observe the symptoms in the patient and seek appropriate solutions. If the symptoms appear to be severe, immediate medical attention should be given to the patient.

Don’t forget that your loved one will need your assistance in taking medications, for doing his/her daily chores, checkups, follow-ups and so on.

It is important for caregivers to learn about and understand the illness: Schizophrenia includes a wide range of symptoms and behaviors. Learning about the symptoms and how those symptoms impact the person with schizophrenia, enables the caregivers to provide support appropriately.

They should help regulate stress for the patient: Living with schizophrenia can be challenging and difficult. Hence, caregivers should encourage patients to engage in self-help skills like relaxation, exercise, yoga, reading and engage in hobbies.

Caregivers must focus on their own well-being as well: Try and balance life in other areas, and not let the caregiver role become the center of their lives, as it can adversity affect both their mental and physical health. They should know their limits, not be too hard on themselves, be patient with the treatment process, have realistic expectations, practice self-care strategies like relaxation, exercise, etc. with the patient. Caregivers must look for support groups in their community, where they can speak to people facing similar challenges. This enables them to share ideas, release stress, find new ways of supporting the patient, and lets them know that they are not alone in this.

They must help the patient establish a routine: This is helpful to both the patient and the caregiver. In a set routine, things y are predictable, and reduce ambiguity.

As caregivers, it is essential that they are ready for crisis: They should be aware of what signs to look for, potential signs of relapse, have important contact information in place, like that of the doctor, ambulance, therapist, etc., which can come in handy. in case of a crisis.

