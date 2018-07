The most heart-wrenching part about schizophrenia is that it has no cure and if you are a caregiver then you have a bigger role to play in helping the sufferer manage the condition. If diagnosed on time proper medication and treatment can help one manage the condition better and live a near normal life. However, one should remember that since the condition has no cure one will need to be on medication lifelong along with other therapies if suggested by the doctor. While it is possible to control the symptoms of this condition through medication but one should remember that there will still be a bleak chance of relapse and this happens with most mental conditions. The idea is to identify the changes in behaviour early so that it could be treated and managed effectively. Here are few things about the condition that you need to know.

Now schizophrenia as a condition is multi-symptomatic. People suffering from this condition might experience hallucination, delusions, postural problems, speech and writing problems, loss of appetite, change in personality, a decline in cognitive functions, inability to concentrate, loss of appetite, lack of social interest, anger outbursts, indifference etc. A person affected might not have all these symptoms at once but might suffer from two or three of them at one time. “The condition can be controlled with medication but one should know that remission and relapses are part and parcel of this conditions. This is why a caregiver should be quick and alert in picking up the changes. Many people who are symptom-free and on remission might go on a relapse if they give up on medications or the therapy suggested. For a person suffering from schizophrenia continuous treatment, therapy and consultation with the psychiatrist are crucial,” says Dr Pavan Sonar, psychiatrist and psychologist, Mumbai.

What causes relapses in schizophrenia?

According to Dr Sonar, “Even if one takes medication there are still chances of suffering from a relapse. Stress is often said to be a trigger for the same, but there are times when one might go into relapse even if he/she isn’t experiencing any stress or trauma in life. The matters of the brain are tricky and devious too. But if one slips from the routine of medication then a relapse is inevitable.” Read to know if people suffering from schizophrenia can get married.

What should a caregiver do?

“A caregiver should keep a close watch on the patient especially regarding medication. They should see to it that the patient is having their medication on time and be alert to the behavioural changes exhibited by the patient if any. Many times, people who go on a relapse hallucinate or start becoming delusional. Caregivers should be attentive to these changes. Listen to the patient and try to talk more to know what they are experiencing. Often the patients talk about voices talking to them. So, a caregiver should ask exactly what the voices are telling or instructing them,” says Dr Sonar.

He further explains that when a person goes into relapse the severity of the hallucinations can increase. “When the patient goes into a relapse and hears voices, these voices could make them homicidal or suicidal. The voices could even make them feel that their life is under threat or someone wants to kill them. The worse is when the voices command them to kill others or harm self. This is why the caregivers should be on alert even when the patient is under medication. If they ever notice a change in behaviour or the patient reports about voices it is necessary for the caregiver to ask what exactly are those voices telling them. This will help them to know if the condition has deteriorated any further and bring them to the psychiatrist to change medications or get on an aggressive therapy,” says Dr Sonar.

According to him, if the patient even when on medications talks about voices being heard, a caregiver should treat it as a red flag.

Image source: Shutterstock