Inflammation of the voice box (larynx) is called reflux laryngitis which can be caused when the stomach acid makes a reverse journey to the oesophagus. Hence, reflux laryngitis can be termed as the voice disorder which occurs from the swelling and irritation of the parts of the voice box, triggered by the backflow of stomach fluids. This backflow is known as laryngopharyngeal reflux in the medical fraternity.

One who suffers from reflux laryngitis can complain of hoarseness, frequent throat clearing, the sensation of a lump in the throat or a sore throat. Furthermore, one can find it difficult to swallow and may feel as if any foreign body is stuck in the throat. Increase in abdominal pressure like wearing tight clothes and obesity can push the acid from the stomach back to the oesophagus a and even a person suffering from a hiatal hernia can also lead to reflux laryngitis. 6 natural remedies to relieve a sore throat and stop it from worsening

Diet tips

Below are the lifestyle modifications which will help to tackle reflux laryngitis

• Don’t sleep immediately after having your dinner. Make sure that you eat your dinner 3-4 hours before sleeping.

• See to it that you avoid consuming large and heavy meals during dinner which can cause acidity.

• Cut down on spicy and oily foodstuffs.

• Avoid consuming smoking and consuming alcohol.

• Stay on a healthier side and if you are on a heavier side then try to lose weight.

Following the lifestyle alterations listed above can help one to manage reflux laryngitis. Also, talk to your doctor if the problem worsens and a timely diagnosis can help you to manage this condition in an effective manner. Also, consume medicines prescribed by the doctor itself. Ignoring the problem can land you in trouble. So, make sure that you follow the instructions suggested by your doctor.

Prevention strategies

The symptoms of reflux laryngitis can decrease if you sleep with the head of the bed elevated. Stay physically active and exercise. You can opt for running, walking or yoga for weight loss. Also, mindful eating can help you to manage reflux laryngitis. See to it that you follow a well-balanced lifestyle. A quick home remedy for all your throat problems

Image Source: Shutterstock