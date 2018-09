Fibre in diet is an essential part that everyone must have. According to the British Nutriton Foundation, fibre is plant-based carbohydrates that, unlike other carbohydrates (such as sugars and starch), are not digested in the small intestine and instead reach the large intestine or colon. It also includes other plant components like lignin. Some of the foods that have fibre include fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and wholegrain foods. Lack of fibre can lead to a number of diseases. Here are some benefits of fibre:

It can reduce brain inflammation

According to a new research, dietary fibre – found mainly in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes – reduces brain inflammation during ageing. Dietary fibre promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. When these bacteria digest fibre, they produce short-chain-fatty-acids (SCFAs), including butyrate, as byproducts. According to Rodney Johnson of the University of Illinois, butyrate has anti-inflammatory properties on microglia and improve memory in mice when administered pharmacologically.

It can fight type 2 diabetes

As per a study led by a Rutgers University-New Brunswick professor, the promotion of a select group of gut bacteria by a diet high in diverse fibres could lead to better blood glucose control, greater weight loss and better lipid levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

It can prevent obesity

Scientific studies have shown that eating more fibre can help trim one’s waistline and combat obesity. Fibre intake can affect weight, as well as blood sugar, insulin sensitivity and bowel health. According to Gunnar C Hansson, a study author from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, fibre helps promote gut health by being consumed as fuel by ‘good’ bacteria during digestion.

It can help prevent heart diseases

Fibre has the ability to slow down the progression of heart diseases. Soluble fibre present in foods like oats, peas and beans reduces bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body, minimizing the chances of plaque formation that contributes to heart disease.