Nobody can escape period pains, of course, the severity and magnitude might differ from one person to another but the pain is inevitable. Some get along with it and for some, it becomes too much to handle and makes her bed-ridden. Many women who suffer from severe menstrual cramps stay in the bed curled up with a hot water bottle to heal their pain. Many of them take pain-killers to soothe menstrual pains but as the effect of the medication, wanes off the pain comes back with a vengeance. In fact, Dr Duru Shah, Director, Gynaecworld Center for Assisted Reproduction & Women’s health tells us that there are also a lot of myths associated with painful periods that stop mothers from taking their daughters to a gynaecologist and start her on a treatment for the same. ‘Some believe that period pains are normal and go away on their own after marriage and others believe that period pains are inherited so nothing can be done. There is a lack of knowledge among people about period pains. Most people don’t understand that there are physiological and pathological reasons for pain and some of which are treatable. Instead, young girls are forced to suffer even when the solutions are there to help them ease the pains. This is why when an adolescent girl complains it is necessary to take her to a gynaecologist for a thorough check-up,’ she says.

Here she lists down some reasons for painful periods that every mother and daughter should know:

1. Ovulation: When a woman releases an egg which can potentially lead to a pregnancy, she may have a painful period, yet all women who ovulate, do not necessarily get painful periods. Such pain occurs almost every month and can be easily relieved by a tablet or two during the period of pain or it could be prevented by taking the oral contraceptive pill (OCP) which prevents ovulation and hence prevents the pain. As a matter of fact, we use these as a test- if the pain disappears with a pack of OC pills, then we can confidently tell a patient that her pain is due to a physiological process called “Ovulation” and then she is free to either prevent the pain, if severe with the OC pill, or if mild, to take painkillers during her periods. This makes her comfortable during periods and prevents her from looking at menstruation negatively.

2. Cervical Spasm: In some women the cervix i.e. the mouth of the uterus is very tight. This could give rise to some sort of pain as the menstrual blood is pushed out of the uterus. After a normal delivery, the mouth of the uterus gets stretched to allow the baby to pass through, which helps to relieve the spasm. Such pain disappears after a normal delivery, but not after a planned caesarean delivery.

Both of the above are due to physiological processes of the body. But one must remember that pain which keeps increasing month after month is a pathological pain which is due to some abnormality in the pelvis.

The commonest reasons for such pain are:-

3. Fibroids: These are benign tumours of the uterus which occur in almost 1 out of 4 women around 40 yrs of age. If they are present in the muscle or cavity of the uterus they can cause severe pain during periods. Removal of the fibroids gives instant relief.

4. Endometriosis and adenomyosis: This is a condition in which a woman beside bleeding through the vagina also bleeds within the muscle of the uterus and within the pelvis, every time she gets her period. The pressure of the blood building up inside the body, with no outlet to that blood, causes severe pain, which gets worse month after month. This condition is also associated with infertility as it causes the ovaries, tubes and uterus to get stuck together because of the blood discharged from them every month. Surgery is the best treatment option for these conditions though there could be temporary relief offered with specific medications, which control these diseases.

5. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease: This is a condition which follows severe infection of the pelvis. It is a remnant of the infection which is either incompletely treated or not treated effectively or in good time. It leads to painful periods, infertility and painful intercourse. The treatment again is surgical for permanent relief.

Image source: Shutterstock