Those itchy red bumps or small blisters in the neck, shoulders, and chest during the season can ruin all the summer fun. For one, they’re annoying and secondly they take really long to get cured. We ask expert dermatologist- Dr Raina Nahar, from Nanavati Super Speciality hospital all about the prickly heat!

‘Prickly heat‘ or miliaria rubra is a very common condition in warmer weather and usually self-diagnostic and self-limiting,’ says Dr Nahar. Also known as heat rash or sweat rash, it occurs among adults and children when sweat gets trapped under the skin. Children tend to be more affected than adults because their sweat glands and ducts still developing.’

Hot and humid weather will cause the sweat glands to produce excessive sweat to regulate the body temperatures thus resulting in blocking of sweat ducts , this excessive sweat then oozes out in the deeper layers of the skin and causes the rash,’ she explains.

Symptoms

Itchy red bumps or small blisters in the neck, shoulders, and chest are the most common places for prickly heat to appear. Folds of skin and places where your clothing rubs your skin are also areas where prickly heat occurs commonly.

Treatment and remedies

Calamine lotion

Topical steroids

Anhydrous lanolin

Wearing loose-fitting clothing

Avoiding skin products that contain petroleum or mineral oil

Loose talcum powder

Certain home remedies can help soothe the rashes

Aloe Vera gel – Apply twice daily to reduce the inflammation and soothe the skin. Chickpea flour – Form a paste after mixing with water and apply for 20 minutes on the affected area and rinse . It exfoliates the dead skin and helps to unclog the pores. Ice cubes- They will help for obvious reasons to help us beat the heat. Rose water, Apple cider vinegar, Cucumber and Watermelon slices also soothe the skin and have astringent and antibacterial properties. Also read some ayurvedic tips to treat prickly heat. Drink lots of water, have plenty of fruits and juices with vitamin C which will keep you hydrated. Amla – Soak Amla slices in a water-filled earthen pot overnight. In the morning, mash the Amla slices in the same water and strain it; add honey and keep sipping the concoction throughout the day.

