Gout is an inflammatory form of arthritis which occurs due to a build-up of uric acid crystals—an excess of which is called hyperuricemia—in the blood. Without developing gout, it is possible to have elevated levels of uric acid (higher than 6 mg/dl, which is the norm). It results in gout pain, when this excessive uric acid is deposited in a single joint. As per Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, the characteristic signs of gout include sudden onset of joint pain and swelling, heat in the affected area, and joint redness.” Here, he explains how to prevent it.

Dr K K Aggarwal says “Gout can affect any joint. However, some common sites of uric acid build up include the big toe, the finger joints, the ankles or the knees and results in intense and chronic pain. Although in few cases, gout is genetic, it can also result from a diet high in protein, frequent alcohol consumption and regular intake of fast foods can also increase a person’s risk of developing this condition, especially if they are predisposed to it. So, one should be alert as it can hamper the quality of life of a person.”

Remember these tips:

Keep uric acid levels below 6 mg/dl to prevent any other health issues.

Drink plenty of water to excrete excess uric acid to avoid kidney stones.

Keep a strict tab on blood sugar levels.

Increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grain-based foods.

Cut down on junk food.

