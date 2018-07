Yes, we all have suffered from it: A throbbing head, a dull ache and that overwhelming pressure on the temples. There are also millions who suffer from migraine and different types of headache caused by various factors including hormonal issues, sleep troubles, dehydration, excessive caffeine indulgence, etc. While OTC pain relievers might ease your pain, they come with their own set of side effects too! If headache is the bane of your everyday life, then you consider turning to no-drug options like acupressure. This traditional Chinese medicine is reputed for its pain-killing properties. Stimulate these seven acupressure points to squash your pain in minutes.

Joining The valley (LI4)

You will find this point in the fleshy area between your thumb and index finger on both the hands. Apply force firmly on this point for 5 to 10 seconds. Continue until the pain goes away. While activating this pressure point, try to relax by breathing in and out deeply. Pregnant women should avoid doing this as it may lead to premature contractions in the uterus.

Third Eye Point

Put gentle pressure on this point, located in between your eyebrows. Continue for a minute and release. You can repeat as and when needed. Stimulating this pressure point helps restore the functional balance of your pituitary glands and works on emotional imbalance. It also heals conditions like hay fever, indigestion, ulcer pain, insomnia, fatigue, tiredness and eye strain.

Bright Light (BL2)

This point is located in the inner corner of the eye just below your eyebrow on both sides. You need to stimulate it with the tip of your index finger for at least a minute while taking deep breaths. You can work on both sides together or separately. Putting pressure on B2 also helps patients suffering from sinusitis or vision problems.

Triple Energizer Point (TE3)

It is situated in the groove behind your knuckles, just in between your ring finger and little finger. Apply deep pressure here with your thumb finger for a minute or as long as you can. Repeat on both sides till the pain subsides. Activating this point will also relieve upper back, neck, and shoulder pain.

Sun Point

This acupressure point is located on your temples. Make sure that you apply only mild pressure here. This point also helps in boosting memory and other cognitive faculties.

Shoulder Well (GB21)

You will find this point halfway between the base of your neck and the outer side of your shoulder. You need to apply a downward force here for 4-5 seconds with any finger. Repeat on both sides. Activating this point will also help reduce neck stiffness and pain and shoulder spasm, nervousness, and asthma. Pregnant women should put mild pressure on this point, as deep pressure may induce labour pain.

Gates Of Consciousness (GB20)

This point can be found on both sides of your spine at the base of the skull. To be precise, it’s in the hollow area between two vertical neck muscles. Press GB20 for 1 minute, and repeat a few times every day. When you activate this point, blood circulation to your brain also improves.

