So much is talked about pregnancy, about the dos and don’ts to follow during pregnancy, labour and birthing, childcare and how to take care of the baby after its arrival. In this entire hullaballoo, people forget about the mother and her needs during the postnatal phase. Most people think that for the mother having her child in her arms is the most exhilarating feeling and nothing can make her feel gloomy or low at this moment. While we are not denying that motherhood is as rewarding and enlivening as it can be but the days just after the delivery aren’t all merry and jolly for a mother as it is made to believe. Read to know how long postpartum depression lasts.

In fact, the pregnancy hormones that are the ones responsible to ensure a smooth pregnancy and childbirth sing a different tune post pregnancy. These hormones make it difficult for her to adjust to the days following childbirth. It pushes the mother into a gloomy spell which she wasn’t aware of before leading to baby blues which exists for three to five days after delivery. If the blues don’t settle on their own it leads to postpartum depression which can stay for six months to up to a year. The symptoms of postpartum depression are

Feeling down (deep sadness and crying)

Not enjoying things that you usually enjoy

Anxiety

Insomnia

Loss of appetite

Poor concentration

Low self-esteem

Thoughts of harming yourself or your baby

For most women, these symptoms go away on its own but others are not that lucky and if left untreated postpartum depression can take a turn for worse. In women who suffer from severe postpartum depression, it could lead to postpartum psychosis where the mother can develop tendencies to harm self or the baby. However, in some women, it might not reach such an extreme but might take a different form of mental illness. Know what is the difference between baby blues and postpartum depression.

‘Yes, with postpartum depression, women face multiple and severe psychosocial as well as interpersonal problems, which increases their risk of experiencing major depressive disorder in future, especially if PPD is left untreated or unrecognized. In postpartum depression, it is very important to take professional help either from a mental health professional or by expressing it to the gynaecologist, as it is crucial to speak about what a mother is going through. PPD is often under-recognized as many women are reluctant to discuss their symptoms due to the fear of being labelled as bad mother and stigma associated with mental health issues. Women who already have a history of existing depression are more prone to it, after childbirth,’Ms Akanksha Pandey, Consultant clinical psychologists, Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagar.

