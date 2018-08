When pressure is exerted on the blood vessels (haemorrhoids) situated on the muscles in your anal wall and rectum, they get swollen. This condition is called piles or haemorrhoids. It’s a painful condition that unfortunately affects many in their lifetime, especially those in their late 40s- 60s. The causes of piles include constipation, obesity, chronic cough, pregnancy, ascites (fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity), and diarrhoea among other causes. Usually, OTC medication, and changes in diet and lifestyle are recommended by doctors. There are certain powerful Ayurvedic remedies for piles that you can try. They have no side effects.

Ashoka: Ashoka has been used for years to treat uterine pain, congestion and discomfort during menstruation, cysts and fibroids and as a diuretic. It is also known for controlling dysentery and bleeding from internal piles. Ayurvedic decoctions made from the bark of the tree are used for this purpose.

Jeera or cumin seeds: These have laxative properties because of high fibre content which helps regulate the gastrointestinal tract and enzyme secretion. They have been used for several digestive disorders like piles. Intake of jeera in your daily diet along with jeera infused water can make a difference.

Bermuda grass or durva: It has been popularly used for stomach infections and disorders, acidity, piles and gastric concerns. According to Ayurveda, topical application of the paste of these leaves will help treat piles apart from consumption.

Oil pulling: The ancient art of swishing oil through your oral cavities is immensely helpful in treating a number of health conditions including piles. Oil pulling is known to flush out toxins from the body and stimulate the tongue, which, according to Ayurveda, is connected to a number of organs in the body.

Isabgol: This is excellent for softening stools thus making it easy to pass without any strain. This helps relieve constipation. It is also known to heal wounds caused by anal fissures and piles. Have Isabgol powder with water.

Rose petals: The fibre and water content in rose along with certain compounds help the body to digest and also helps it to expel toxins from the body. It is also known to provide relief against bleeding piles and pain. All you need to do is crush rose petals in water and drink this regularly.

Horse gram seeds: Their polyphenols, flavonoids and proteins help treat stomach pain and provide relief from dry piles. Consume the seeds regularly till the symptoms go away. You can have them boiled or powdered. They can also be included in your soups and sprouts.

