Haemorrhoid or piles as we commonly call it isn’t easy to deal. Pain, anal and rectal bleeding, lingering uneasiness are just a few of the discomforts that it brings along with it. Add to the miseries lack of a permanent cure make people look for alternative treatment options to keep it in check. In most cases, the cause of piles is idiopathic where doctors cannot ascertain the cause. However, some factors that can make one prone to developing piles are pregnancy, chronic constipation, obesity, heredity and age.

For people who are unaware of the plight of piles, they are swelling that develops in and around the anal canal obstructing the passage of the stool. There is a network of blood vessels in the anal canal which can become inflamed and engorged when there is excess blood trapped in them. This causes pain and rectal bleeding if you strain the area due to constipation. Piles can be classified into different grades from grade one to grade four, where grade one signifies swelling, pain and bleeding and grade four is where one faces the maximum wrath along with piles prolapsed. Here are few other home remedies to treat piles.

A surgery is usually suggested only in extreme cases, where the piles might hang out of the anus and might not be able to push back, this is a grade 3 or grade 4 piles. For people who don’t have to deal with such difficulties, lifestyle modifications can go in a long way to keep the symptoms in check.

Many people turn to herbal remedies or home remedies to treat piles. One effective home remedy that many swear by is having bananas regularly to avoid constipation as this condition can be a bane for piles sufferers.

Now bananas are known to help deal with constipation better. So, to avoid pain and bleeding while passing stool due to piles, eat foods that not just add bulk to your stool but also act as stool softeners to aid in the smooth passage. Try having two bananas at night before bedtime. This ensures you have fibre in your diet if you missed having enough through food, which will add bulk to your stool and soften it to an extent. Hard stool or constipation could put a pressure on the bulging veins leading to bleeding and pain.

But here a catch: don’t eat bananas that are not ripe. Raw bananas can make constipation worse. Unripe or raw bananas contain 100-250 mg tannins/100 gm and have high amylase-resistant starch content. This is why they can aggravate the pre-existing constipation. However, with ripe bananas, the chances of worsening the constipation lessen. As bananas ripen the number of tannins and amylase-resistant starch decreases while the amount of soluble sugar and fibre increases.

However, make sure you drink enough water throughout the day and also during the night to avoid dehydration. As dehydration is also a major cause of constipation.

