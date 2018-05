Only people suffering from piles know how debilitating the condition is and how frustrating the problem becomes every morning. It turns to be a painful chore which cannot be avoided nor much can be done to ease the discomfort. One precaution that every expert suggests dealing with piles is to avoid constipation as straining during bowel movements can lead to rectal bleeding and tremendous pain. At times, it can be so devastating that it can leave one fatigued and weak in the morning before kick-starting the day. So it is better to follow a proper diet with the right mix of fibre in it so you can avoid bouts of constipation. Here are few helpful tips to deal with piles.

But at times, only maintaining a proper diet is not enough and people might still face problems while passing bowels. This is why many people turn to home remedies or natural remedies to get some relief. Haemorrhoids or piles are the results of swollen veins in the lower part of the rectum and anus the cause of which is idiopathic. Most often experts cannot come to a conclusion why one gets piles or haemorrhoids but it is believed that excessive strains during motions and increased pressure on the veins during pregnancy are the most common causes of the same. Sometimes the blood vessels in the rectum and anus stretch and become so thin that the veins bulge out and lead to haemorrhoids or piles. Here are 13 common mistakes that can aggravate piles problem.

They turn to be painful and bleed if you strain them while passing bowels. One way to avoid this strain and bleeding is to keep the anal area slippery or lubricated. This can be done by various ways like by massaging oil in the area or using petroleum jelly. Even though this method might gross you out but it is an effective remedy that helps to avoid too much pressure on the anus while defecating.

Take a dollop of petroleum jelly and rub it generously on your fingertips (the index finger and middle finger with the help of your thumb). Next, massage the anal area with petroleum jelly for a while. Make sure the area is lubricated enough. If possible insert your finger inside the anus and rub some of the petroleum jelly. Once the area is lubricated enough you might have lesser chances of straining and bleeding while passing bowels. Remember, this remedy will work only if your haemorrhoids are small and manageable. However, for large haemorrhoids which are coming out or prolapsed haemorrhoids, this remedy might not help. Instead, a surgery or an aggressive treatment might be needed to rectify the problem.

Image source: Shutterstock