There are a lot of home remedies that promise to give you relief from haemorrhoids or piles. But not all of them might work for you. When we talk about home remedies the thing is you have to go through a lot of trial and errors before you end up getting the best-suited remedy for you. This could be a little frustrating but there is no other way to know what will give you relief until you try it out. Even though we try to give you the best and safest home remedies to take care of most of your health problems, but as a word of caution remember that it is best to consult your doctor to get a proper diagnosis of your condition and the right medical treatment so that it doesn’t reach a debilitating stage. Here are few home remedies that you can try to get relief from piles.

Even with piles, you need to be cautious. Consult your doctor for proper treatment and medication. Home remedies should serve as a supportive therapy and should not be considered as your main treatment option. Here the remedy that we are sharing with you should also be done in conjunction with your therapy as it cannot help to reduce the symptoms but can give you temporary relief. Know how eating bananas at bedtime can help you fight piles.

If you have a bottle of coconut oil at home this will help you in the morning while you try to take a dump. For people suffering from piles, constipation is the last thing they want to deal with. But there are times when you cannot avoid a bout of constipation. One way to make sure that you don’t get constipated is to eat fibre-rich foods and keep yourself hydrated. But if you do experience constipation and have to exert a pressure to clear your bowels, this could lead to rectal bleeding and pain making your piles worse. So here is the tip: smear few drops of coconut oil on your fingertips and massage the anus area. This will help in smooth passage of the stool and help to avoid episodes of rectal bleeding. If you don’t feel grossed out then you can also push your finger inward and apply the oil. This will work better in helping you experience a smooth bowel excretion.

Image source: Shutterstock