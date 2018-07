Do you have the problem of bleeding painlessly while pooping? Then you must truly consider your visit to a doctor. This is so because- piles, a painless condition (literally) is quite worrisome.

What are piles?

In simple words, ‘piles’ is a term used for hemorrhoids. These are a collection of inflamed tissue, which may occur inside or outside the anus. They contain blood vessels, support tissue, muscle and elastic fibers.

“It is more common in adults than amongst children. Piles are caused due to lack of exercise, junk food, chronic constipation, diarrhoea, excess intake of tea or coffee and sedentary lifestyle,” said Niyati P Likhite, dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

How to identify it?

– Severe constipation

– Painful bowel movement

– Blood in stools

– Redness, soreness and itching around the anus

– Burning sensation around the anus

Natural ways to treat it

If you suffer from piles, here is how you can tackle it at home-

– High Fibre diet: Fibre helps soften your stool. Include lots of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans in your diet.

– Drink plenty of liquids: Have at least 2-2.5 litres of water or healthy fluids (like fruit juices) per day.

– Avoid refined food such as bakery products, as it may give you constipation

– Avoid spicy and deep-fried food

5 home remedies to cure piles

1) Psyllium Husk (Isabgul): This is a local way to heal constipation. However, it is also a great way to cure piles. “Have 2 tsp with warm water at night,” suggests Likhite.

How does this help?

Isabgul is a supplement that helps in increasing your fibre intake. Hence, they soften the stools, making it easier to pass. However, make sure you have loads of water after consuming this to avoid stomach cramping.

2) Aloe Vera Juice: On an empty stomach, have 30ml of aloe vera juice in warm water.

How does this help?

The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera helps in soothing inflammation of hemorrhoids.

3) Wheat Grass juice– Having 30 ml in warm water on an empty stomach will be of great help.

How does this help?

This also helps in softening the stools, making it easier to pass. It is also helpful to cure constipation.

4) Soaked Methi seeds – Have 2 tsp on an empty stomach.

How does this help?

Fenugreek seeds have a high amount of fibre in them. Having this, not only cures piles but also helps in healing the inflammation caused by it.

5) Basil leaves – Consume 2 tsp each day in warm water.

How does this help?

Tulsi/ basil leaves help in curing a lot of ailments. This is due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Images Source: Shutterstock