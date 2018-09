Mood swings during periods is a common yet disturbing truth. A large amount of estrogen (hormone) is produced in a woman’s body while she is on her menstrual periods. This hormonal change is responsible for her mood swings and extreme fluctuation in temper. Women suffer from various symptoms associated with menstrual cycle such as headaches, cramps, bloating, cravings, stress etc. These contribute to her mood swings.

Various hormonal changes in a woman’s body makes her irritated and it could get extremely difficult to control emotions. That’s why it is important to overcome these mood swings. Here is how you could do it: