On the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine, one can develop peptic ulcers (open sores) which can result into abdominal pain. Peptic ulcers are a combination of gastric ulcer disease and duodenal ulcer disease which can be associated with excess acid production. Includes excess intake of painkillers, H pylori infection, smoking, alcohol intake, physical and mental stress can be the causes of it.

“The visible symptoms can be a burning sensation in the belly, chest, poor appetite, stomach pain, hunger pains, vomiting, indigestion, trouble while sleeping, fatigues, dehydration, darker stools, weight loss and heartburn,” explains Dr Lohith U, Consultant – Laparoscopic, Bariatric and GI surgeon, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield.

One can be at a risk of suffering from peptic ulcers, if he/she smokes, eats spicy foods and due to stress which is untreated. “Many people suffer from peptic ulcers due to faulty lifestyles. So, one should make sure that they follow a healthy lifestyle and a well-balanced diet,” says Dr Lohith U.

Treatment:

“Some ulcers heal without medications. One may be prescribed antacids, proton pump inhibitors and antibiotics,” highlights Dr Lohith U. Along with it, certain lifestyle modifications like taking up a physical activity, diet modification – avoiding spicy, oily and junk food can help you to deal with it. Heal mouth ulcers naturally with honey

Natural remedies for it

• According to research, for treating stomach ulcers one should eat foods rich in flavonoids. One can eat kale, apples, broccoli and legumes.

• As shown by the studies, adding probiotics can help in the healing of the ulcers.

• Opt for a vitamin-rich diet to get rid of ulcers.

• Stress management: To stay positive and stress-free you can do yoga and pranayam. Also, mediation can equally be beneficial.

• “Plan out your meals, maintain a fixed timing and try to include a lot of fruits and vegetables on your plate. Also, consume salads,” says Dr Lohith U.

• Follow a good sleep schedule and cut down on caffeine.

• Boost your immunity which will help you to keep peptic ulcers at bay.

• Avoid eating processed and packaged food and artificial sweeteners.

• Do not skip your meals and also maintain a healthy weight. Mouth Ulcers: Biodegradable plasters to treat them!

Image Source: Shutterstock