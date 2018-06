Polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS is a debilitating condition and women who suffer from the same can tell you that we are not exaggerating. The condition affects the ovaries, the organs that belong to the female reproductive system. The function of the ovaries is to secrete female reproductive hormones – estrogen and progesterone, traces of androgen or testosterone and release an egg from either of the ovaries each month during ovulation. Sometimes they might release two eggs at a time. But for women who suffer from PCOS, the ovaries get affected which hampers its smooth functioning. The affected ovaries develop small follicular fluid filled cysts which lead to hormonal imbalances. So, women with PCOS secrete more androgens than estrogen and progesterone which gives rise to a host of problem like – irregular periods, excessive weight gain, diabetes mellitus, acne, facial hair, pigmentation and infertility. Read to know the difference between PCOS and PCOD.

The biggest bane of PCOS is infertility as it interrupts with ovulation where either an egg is not released from the ovary or released irregularly. The condition is also marked with insulin resistance (where there is a lack of insulin hormone setting the stage for type II diabetes in young women) and obesity. The root cause of PCOS is not entirely known to the experts but it is believed that certain genetic and environmental factors could be a reason for the same. Moreover, PCOS has no cure however if treated the right way it can be managed well and its ill-effects can be kept in control.

Here Dr Duru Shah, Director, Gynaecworld Center for Assisted Reproduction & Women’s health tells us how PCOS can be managed without causing much discomfort to the sufferer.

Lifestyle modification: The first step in treating PCOS is to adopt a healthy and holistic lifestyle. Adolescent girls and young women who are suffering from this condition are advised to avoid junk and high-calorie foods. This helps to aid weight loss as obesity is a distinct characteristic of PCOS. Obesity and PCOS are interlinked. Too much weight makes the condition worse and hormonal imbalances slows metabolism, sugar dissemination leading to excessive weight gain. This is why a low-calorie diet and regular exercise is the key to treating PCOS and to aid weight loss. In fact, shedding a few pounds can improve chances of fertility, regularize periods and reduce the insulin resistance and lower androgen levels. Read to know if natural remedies for PCOS are effective.

Birth Control Pills: Yes, you read it right. While some women struggle a lot to get pregnant as PCOS makes it difficult for them to conceive, some are prescribed birth control pill to fight this condition. Needless to say, they are not an option for women who are planning a pregnancy. However, women who are not keen to get pregnant are prescribed these pills to regulate their periods and settle the hormonal upheavals. These pills reduce secretion of the male hormones that lead to excessive hair growth and acne. Regularisation of periods also reduces the risk of uterine cancer in women suffering from PCOS. These pills, if used to treat PCOS, should be used under the guidance of a gynaecologist. The newer birth control pills are extremely effective which comes in low doses and are less likely to have any side-effects. Here are few myths and facts of birth control pills that you need to know.

Insulin Sensitizing Drugs: The widely used insulin sensitising drug is metformin that improves insulin sensitivity. By regulating insulin production and keeping the blood sugar levels in check the drug helps to promote fertility and regularise periods, helps in weight loss and keeps the hormones in check. For women who are planning a pregnancy, this drug stands to be a safe choice. Metformin, when used during pregnancy, prevents miscarriages, gestational diabetes and high blood. For women who suffer from diabetes or are pre-diabetic during pregnancy, metformin is known to be the safest pregnancy drug. Here is what you need to know about the link between diabetes and PCOS.

Ovulation-inducing drugs: These medications help with ovulation. Tablets like Clomiphene and Letrozole and hormonal injections like FSH and LH are used to induce ovulation. These medicines are given from the 2nd/3rd day the period. After taking these medicines, ovulation is usually monitored by serial ultrasound to assess the follicular growth and to avoid problems like too many eggs getting mature (Hyperstimulation).

Anti-male hormones drugs/Antiandrogens: These drugs are prescribed when the androgen levels are high. These include oral medicines like spironolactone and flutamide or creams like eflornithine. These drugs are not meant for long-term use and should be discontinued once the hormone cycles are corrected. Care should be taken to use effective contraception while on these drugs as they can affect the male fetus if a woman gets pregnant whilst on these treatments.

Since PCOS is a lifelong condition it can have serious implications for the woman if not managed in the right manner. It is imperative that women who suffer from PCOS keep up with their doctor’s appointment every six months so their medications can be titrated accordingly and optimised. The management of PCOS will require a multidisciplinary approach involving the gynaecologist, endocrinologist, physician, dermatologist, nutritionist, fitness expert etc.

