Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that can affect a woman’s ability to produce eggs. PCOS is usually diagnosed when a woman has very irregular or absent periods, elevated male sex hormones, which can lead to male pattern hair growth on face and body, along with acne and hair loss on the head. PCOS is linked with higher levels of circulating insulin, which is characteristic in type II diabetes. Here is everything you need to know about pregnancy and PCOS.

Here Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre, explains the relationship between the two.

What is the link between PCOS and diabetes?

Like Type 2 diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome often starts with insulin resistance. In many studies, it has been shown that 50 percent to 90 percent of women with PCOS are insulin resistant. According to the American Diabetes Association, insulin resistance initiates the body to produce high levels of insulin, just as in early stage Type II diabetes. Many Researchers found that women who had PCOS were three to five times more likely to develop Type II diabetes than women who didn’t have PCOS. Know what the difference between PCOS and PCOD is.

What makes women with PCOS prone to diabetes?

PCOS has many of the same underlying symptoms as metabolic syndrome: excessive abdominal fat, high LDL (bad) blood cholesterol levels, low HDL (good) cholesterol levels, high levels of triglycerides all components of the development of diabetes. When you are insulin resistant, your muscle, fat, and liver cells do not use insulin properly. Because of the over-production of insulin from the pancreas, many individuals with insulin resistance have high levels of both glucose and insulin circulating in their bloodstream at the same time. Insulin resistance occurs when the body produces enough insulin, but the body’s cells lack enough insulin receptor sites to allow the absorption of insulin at a cellular level. Diabetes occurs when the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin or it can’t process the insulin that it does produce. Know if natural remedies can help to treat PCOS.

Does every woman with PCOS develop diabetes?

All of the factors associated with Insulin Resistance and PCOS are interrelated. Obesity and lack of exercise worsen insulin resistance, which then has a negative impact on lipid production, increasing VLDL (very low-density lipoprotein), LDL and triglyceride levels in the bloodstream and decreasing HDL.

Obesity, especially abdominal obesity, is strongly related to PCOS. Obese women are particularly susceptible to Diabetes. Diabetes, in turn, puts women at dramatically increased risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as the development of other serious health conditions, including stroke, kidney damage, and blindness.

How can these conditions be treated?

Along with drugs, both diabetes and PCOS can be managed effectively along with regular exercise and proper diet. PCOS symptoms have been found to improve with a loss of 5% of body weight. Exercise helps the body burn off excess blood sugar and makes the cells more sensitive to insulin, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively. This benefits people with diabetes as well as women with PCOS. A balanced diet that provides whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables is key to helping to reduce the risk of diabetes and to managing weight.

Image source: Shutterstock