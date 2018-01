Getting pregnant with PCOS is not impossible but is challenging. With a woman’s hormonal cycles gone for a toss resulting in irregular menstrual cycles, anovulation (when the ovaries fail to release an egg) her fertility definitely suffer a blow. However, lifestyle changes and various kinds of treatments can help one conceive and have a smooth pregnancy and labour. One of the prime steps taken to help a woman with PCOS conceive is lifestyle modification. If the condition is not a severe one even a five to 10 percent drop in weight can help normalise the hormonal cycles and improve chances of conception. But not everyone suffering from PCOD can conceive by attaining a healthy weight loss. Depending on one’s condition, age and severity a treatment plan is chalked out for smooth conception, pregnancy and labour. Read to know if natural remedies help in treating PCOD.

‘Polycystic ovaries are a disorder of chronic anovulation. Many adolescents and young women today are diagnosed with this condition wherein both androgen and estrogens levels remain elevated in the body, creating a milieu of hormonal imbalance. Sometimes genetic and other environmental factors also contribute towards developing the condition,’ says Dr Anjana Ramesh, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospital, Bengaluru. Know what’s the difference between PCOD and PCOS.

The most common fear women suffering from PCOD have is if they can conceive and experience the bliss of motherhood. While this condition does affect a woman’s fertility there are many treatment options that can help them overcome the odds and get pregnant. Here Dr Anjana Ramesh talks about the same:

Weight loss: While this might not look like a treatment option, but in reality, lifestyle modifications can help women suffering from PCOD lose some kilos and work towards restoring her hormonal cycles. A sedentary life along with eating unhealthy and junk foods like pizza, burgers, fried foods contribute to an increase in weight. Weight gain in most cases leads to a hormonal disorder that could make a condition like PCOD worse. It is important to note that even a two to five percent weight reduction helps to improve fertility. Weight loss improves ovulatory function, metabolic and reproductive function by regularising the hormonal cycles. Most often women conceive naturally with just attaining a significant weight loss. So it is imperative for a woman who has PCOD to keep her weight in check and be within the BMI range.

Medical treatment: If losing weight isn’t helping one to conceive other medical treatments need to be considered. The most common one is ovulation induction where drugs are used to induce ovulation. The common drugs used to help one ovulate are clomiphene, letrozole etc. Induction with gonadotropins in the form of injections – follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) injections are highly effective especially for those patients who do not respond to drugs. Both FSH and LH work together in improving the ovulation process. FSH helps stimulate the ovarian follicle, causing an egg to grow while LH causes the egg to be released from the ovary. Read to know if homeopathy helps in treating PCOD or PCOS.

Most women who suffer from PCOD are also obese and suffer from insulin resistance. They are prone to diabetes mellitus. About 10 percent of PCOD patients have a type – II diabetes, another reason why one must be vigilant about dietary habits and exercise regularly and keep a check on the sugar levels. Raised blood sugar levels can cause hamper conception or lead to complications during pregnancy – miscarriage, growth defect, bigger head circumference, etc.

Insulin-sensitizing agents like metformin, D-chiro-inositol is beneficial in treating PCOD. Continuous use of these drugs helps in weight loss and in controlling blood sugar levels as well. This regularises the menstrual cycle, increases chances of ovulation and ups one’s chances of getting pregnant.

Surgical treatment: If all the methods fail, then the last option is to go for laparoscopic ovarian drilling of the polycystic ovaries which reduces hormonal imbalance and increases fertility. This is a day care procedure. A keyhole surgery with small incisions is done under general anaesthesia. It is combined with tube testing and hysteroscopy.

