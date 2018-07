Yoga, the Vedic way of healing masses through the power of spirituality, can not only cure common ailments like asthma, indigestion and arthritis but can also go a long way to prevent and cure PCOS among women. While even the doctors practising Allopathy recommend yoga for patients as a part of regular exercise, the yoga experts have picked up several postures that effectively adds to the curing of the complicated condition. Let us know about some of them and then try them out at home

Butterfly pose clears the pelvic, relaxes it

Butterfly pose or Badhakonasana is a must try for nature’s way of healing PCOS. Opening up the pelvic region, it relaxes the part, curbing stress and irritation due to menstruation. If you want a better outcome, you should go for the reclining Butterfly pose, traditionally known as Supta Badhakonasana. Laying down on a cushion under your hip, the butterfly pose can provide enhanced relaxation.

How to do it?



Sit on the floor and stretch out our legs straight in front

Join the soles of your feet

Get your heels as close to your body as you can

Lean forward, hold it for 30 seconds and repeat

Cobra pose enhance your reproductive organs

Cobra pose or Bhujangasana is one of the simplest yoga postures, but its contribution to overcoming PCOS is immense. It presses your belly muscles, activating the ovaries and their functions besides helping you to digest.

How to do it?

Keep your hands palm down on the ground beneath the shoulders

Uplift your chest by stretching your arms straight

Look upwards keeping your abdominal engaged

Get rid of ovarian cysts via boat pose

You may have tried Boat pose or Naukasana to become slimmer. Not just the extra weight, it also helps you get rid of ovarian cysts. It hits the abdominal area, increases blood circulation to ovaries, thereby enhancing their functions. Focusing on the tripod of your sitting bones and tailbone, Naukasana adds more strength to hip bone and abs.

How to do it?

Lie down flat on the mat with your feet joined and arms on sides

Keeping your arms straight, outstretch your fingers towards your toes

Inhale air and as you breathe out, uplift your chest and feet off the ground, stretching your arms towards your feet

Bow pose, a bliss to menstrual pain

Lying on the stomach and bending the body like a bow has been a common kindergarten practice for toddlers. However, the same with more control on the ankles and keeping the chest above the ground can help in curing PCOS. More commonly known as Bow pose or Dhanurasana, it balances the menstrual cycle, brings relief to menstrual pain and stimulates ovaries. It is often used to treat kidney disorders and makes the major muscles stronger.

How to do it?

Lie down in prone position, exhale and bend your knees, holding the ankles with hands

As you inhale raise your thighs, head and chest as high as possible

Maintain the weight of your body on lower abdomen, joining the ankles

While exhaling bring your head and legs up to knee joint

Image Source: Shutterstock