Polycystic ovary disease (PCOD) seems to be spreading like an epidemic disease. In PCOD, women develop small cysts on their ovaries which leads to hormonal imbalances that further lead to irregular and painful periods and, in some cases, infertility. Dietician Jasleen Kaur, founder of Just Diet clinic gives a list of 6 foods that can help treat PCOD.

1. Fenugreek (Methi dana): Rich in minerals like iron, potassium, copper, zinc and other nutrients, it helps treat PCOD and its symptoms by preventing weight gain, reducing high cholesterol, correcting digestive problems and treating ovarian cysts.

How to eat: Soak methi seeds overnight in a glass of water. Eat and drink on an empty stomach in the morning. You can take this 2-3 times a day. Mix with other vegetable preparations too.

2. Cinnamon: This helps maintain blood sugar level, cholesterol leves, blood pressure, prevents heart diseases and obesity, regulates menstrual period or cycle dysfunction and infertility.

How to eat: Add this spice while making tea or cooking rice or cook with any meal which has carbohydrates in them.

3. Bitter gourd: This will heal pancreatic cells and diabetes caused due to PCOD.

How to eat: Grind it in mixture then strain it and drink every morning for 3-4 months.

4. Sunflower seeds: Helps PCOD by promoting weight loss, balances sugar level, controls thyroid problems, makes the heart healthy and balances hormones.

How to eat: Use sunflower cooking oil, add them to vegetables, salad, oatmeal, baked goods, sprouts or have them as snacks.

5. Walnuts: They control blood sugar levels, regulates sex hormonal level. They are loaded with Omega -3 fatty acids that can lower cholesterol level and control weight.

How to eat: Eat raw walnuts 30- 50g a day.

6. Tulsi: Restores hormonal balance.

How to eat: Consume 10-12 leaves a day (either raw or boiled in water) early in the morning prior to breakfast for at least 8-10 weeks.

