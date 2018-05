Knee pain is commonly seen in middle-aged women and older. Did you know that it is also very much common among children. “As children grow, their muscles, tendons, ligaments, and bones expand. This is not a painful process but it can be if all parts do not grow at the same pace. The pain is usually felt in the thigh, leg, knee, and calf region” explains Dr Miten Sheth, orthopedic knee surgeon, The Knee Clinic.

He adds, “In teen and preteen (adolescent) children, knee pain is mostly anterior or in the front of the knee which is known as growing pains. Overuse, injury, or excess weight or pressure applied on the kneecap results in softening, or wearing down of the cartilage below it. This is termed as Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome (PFPS). Kids with PFPS experience pain when they squat, jump, or bend the knee. Proper rest, physiotherapy and medicines can alleviate all these kinds of pain. Insoles (shoe inserts) may be recommended to better support foot arches, especially in athletes. So, need early diagnosis and treatment by an orthopedic surgeon can help the child to get rid of the pain.”

Common injuries:

Injuries to soft tissues (ligaments, tendons, and muscles) around and inside the knee.

Bacterial infection in the knee can cause fever, swelling, and pain, making it difficult for the child to walk.

Pain, inflammation, knee stiffness and fatigue, could also indicate the onset of rheumatic diseases such as juvenile arthritis.

Dr Miten Sheth advises, “Any knee pain that is unbearable and/ or accompanied with fever, local redness and swelling must be taken seriously and an orthopedic opinion is warranted.”

Prevention tips:

Lose weight

If your child is playing any kind of sport, then he has to warm up (pre-game) and cool down (post-game).

Train throughout the year to stay fit

Using the right type of running or sport shoes/ insoles

(RICE): Rest, Ice, Compression bandaging and Elevation of affected limb are time-tested and worthwhile after any acute injury (especially before visiting the doc)!

Image Source: Shutterstock