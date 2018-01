Many people confuse a panic attack with general anxiety; some even use the words interchangeably. But in reality, they are not the same. An anxiety attack will usually have a trigger, which can make one frightful, apprehensive, increase heart rate exponentially, but is short-lived and goes away when the situation is under control. On the other hand, panic attacks are an outcome of panic disorder, which is a kind of anxiety disorder. Here are six types of anxiety disorder that you should know about.

For people suffering from panic disorders, there is an abrupt surge of intense fear or intense discomfort that reaches a peak within minutes followed by palpitations, pounding heart, sweating, trembling or shaking, sensations of shortness of breath, feelings of choking, chest pain, nausea or abdominal distress, feeling dizzy, chills, paresthesias, feelings of losing control or the worse feeling of dying. One can experience frequent panic attacks over a period of a month or it could be more persistent. In a panic attack, the fear or anxiety is out of proportion to the actual danger posed by the situation. So the sufferer usually displays significant impairment of social, occupational or cognitive dysfunction. Here is how to know that you are experiencing a panic attack.

How to recognise a panic attack?

The common symptoms of a panic attack are: racing heartbeat, perspiration, giddiness, dyspnoea, trembling, uncontrollable fear such as — the fear of losing control and going crazy, the fear of dying and hyperventilation. The other symptoms are chest pain, nausea, feeling of choking, numbness or tingling, chills or hot flashes, faintness, crying and some sense of altered reality, thoughts of an impending doom.

One might feel similar symptoms during an anxiety attack too, but the duration will be short lived and it is usually in response to a stress situation. Once the situation is under control the symptoms usually wane away. An anxiety attack might not be a repeated thing and one might not harbour the fear of the situation to set the stage for another attack.

What gives rise to a panic attack?

There is no single cause that has been determined that can trigger a panic attack or give rise to panic disorder in individuals; however, some studies have found that the disorder has chances of percolating down generations, so it could be hereditary. A stressful event in life, transitions and environment has also been seen as a trigger to the onset of a panic disorder.

Can panic disorder be treated?

Yes, there are both conventional and non-conventional ways to treat panic disorders. The treatment can help one calm down and deal better with stressful situations in life. Some people need medications and for some relaxation techniques do help. Medications like anxiolytics and antidepressants have been successful in treating people with panic disorder. It eventually controls the frequency and onset of a panic attack.

The other non-conventional options for treating panic disorders are

Relaxation exercises: Practicing some deep breathing meditation exercises are known to relieve a lot of stress. One can also try some concentrated body exercises.

Practicing some deep breathing meditation exercises are known to relieve a lot of stress. One can also try some concentrated body exercises. Guided imagery techniques: It is a technique used by many to use mental imagery to help with healing one. It’s more helpful in emotional healing or psychological issues.

It is a technique used by many to use mental imagery to help with healing one. It’s more helpful in emotional healing or psychological issues. Yoga and meditation: The benefits of yoga and meditation are commonly known today. Doing yoga can help you in overcoming your daily stress.

Inputs from Dr Kersi Chavda Consultant Psychiatrist P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Image source: Shutterstock