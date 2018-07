‘The man who is swimming against the stream knows the strength of it’, rightly said Woodrow Wilson. How would it feel taking a refreshing dive into the blue after a hectic day’s work or may be before starting your day? Owing to magical wonders that swimming does to your health, both mental and physical, experts are suggesting you better get a home near the pool side. One plunge into the water and you have it all.

Nancy L Chase, author of a study published in 2008 by the International Journal of Aquatic Research and Development said that the swimmers have lower mortality rates compared to runners, walkers and those leading sedentary lifestyles. If you are still not aware of the positive impact of swimming on your health, this is a piece you should never miss.

Swimming soothes your mental health, destresses

Exercise related swimming brings a positive feeling and reduces stress. It induces a positive energy in your mind and a positive response to being in the water. Also, swimming with others boosts up a community spirit. You get to make new friends, develop a health spirit of competition and nurture a social network of intimacy. According to a 2010 report of University of Valencia, Spain, “Participation in swim meets feeds your competitive spirit, boosts up psychological well-being and strengthens your mental health.’

Swimming, a boon for patients with arthritis

For those who are suffering from arthritis, swimming is a bliss. While you might go through some pain initially post swimming, it helps your arthritis joint, lowers joint stiffness and brings an end to the discomfort you are suffering from.

In case you are not suffering from arthritis, swimming helps you in strengthening your body muscles, enhances muscular strength and endurance. Water makes you buoyant, thereby backing up your weight, spine, joints and muscles. Also, swimming keeps your heart healthy and makes it more efficient in pumping blood by improving cardiovascular functional capacity.

Swimming, a must for post-menopausal women

Apart from being the best exercise to keep old bones alive without putting more stress on them, swimming is particularly beneficial for women who have recently had their menopause as it boosts up your bone density. All you do is swim to avoid a broken bone as there are less chances of breaking with one with more density in your bones.

Swimming helps avoid impairments

Swimming plays a potent role in avoiding impairments – locomotive, visual and development difficulties linked with stroke, cerebral palsy and other ailments. Also, for people who are specially-abled, it is easier to take part in water sports than on sports played on dry land, all thanks to buoyancy.

Image Source: Shutterstock