Drinking less water can be harmful to health. Similarly, over-hydration can also invite many health issues. Excess fluid accumulation can cause low sodium levels in the blood which can result in brain swelling.

“Water is a necessity. Staying hydrated helps us to tackle many diseases. But, Overhydration can lead to what is known as water intoxication. In this condition, the amount of salt and other electrolytes in the body become too diluted. A person having urine with no pigmentation at all may be an indication that one is drinking too much water. The normal levels are eight to ten glasses a day. This varies depending on an individual’s height, weight, and exercise patterns,” explains Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI.

Symptoms:

Vomiting

Nausea

A headache

Muscle spasm or cramps

He adds, “It is important to trace the cause and take adequate precautions to prevent over-hydration, failing which the condition can become critical. So, educate yourself and be aware of the signs and symptoms. Take precautions during high-intensity activities. While drinking water is vital for health, don’t overdo it. Thirst and the colour of your urine are usually the best indications of how much water you need. Make sure you don’t go overboard. Since nobody likes to get themselves into trouble by doing so. Make sure you have a good amount of water and lead a healthy life. Consult your doctor in case you face any difficulties.”

