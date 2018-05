Travelling or attending a meeting often becomes a problem due to an overactive bladder. Don’t worry we have a solution for you! Some food tips listed below can help you and it will also not hamper your quality of life.

You may need to urinate frequently if you have an overactive bladder. Even if your bladder isn’t full, the bladder muscles contract. Without feelings of buildup or warning, the bladder muscles can suddenly contract. And this causes an urgent need to urinate. Yes! And certain foods and beverages can be the reason as they can cause urgency to urinate, bladder spasms, urinary incontinence and so on. Dr Anurag Khaitan, Chief of Urology, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, lists out the foods and beverages that you should eat and avoid.

Eat:

Vegetables and fruits

Fibre: oatmeal, beans, peas, apples, cabbage and carrots

Drink plenty of water

Avoid:

Added ingredients in sodas and energy drinks and caffeine in coffee may aggravate an overactive bladder

Bread, carbonated beverages, coffee, alcohol, tomato, spicy, salty, oily, preserve and flavoured foods

Tackle OAB with the below-mentioned tips:

Monitoring your bathroom tips can help you to hold-on your urine.

To control your overactive bladder, perform some pelvic floor exercises.

Making healthy lifestyle modifications can help you to get back on track.

As per Dr Anurag Khaitan, “Staying physically fit and by adopting good dietary habits, one can overcome it. This will also improve the quality of life of the person and will help him/her to live a healthy and a stress-free life.”

