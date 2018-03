Osteoporosis is commonly known as a ‘’Silent Disease’’ which is characterized by low bone mass, associated with deterioration of bone, causing fragility and increases fracture risks. Osteoporosis in men and women often goes under recognized, under diagnosed and undertreated. In India, men and women seem to be more prone to Osteoporosis and sustain fractures about 10-20 years earlier than their western counterparts. This is probably due to their genetic make-up, poor calcium and vitamin D intake. Dr Raghavendra KS, Consultant Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares some key facts about osteoporosis in women.

1. Women are 5 times more likely to suffer than men and it is reported that 50% of all women over the age of 45 could be affected by osteoporosis. A lot of it is to be blamed on lifestyle habits, many people do not venture into the sun as much as they should. It is reported that 70% Indians in rural and 94% in urban areas are faced with Vitamin D deficiency. Women especially consume only 260mg/day calcium as per the required 1000 mg/day. Here’s more on why are women more prone to osteoporosis?

2. The incidence of osteoporotic fractures in women increases after the age of 50. Shortly after menopause (45-50yrs), the incidence of wrist fracture increases and continues up to 60 yrs at which it plateaus. The incidence of hip fracture increases slowly with age and undergoes steep rise later in life. The incidence of vertebral fracture clearly begins to rise shortly after Menopause and continues with age without reaching a plateau.

3. The consequences of osteoporosis in women can range from inability to conduct day-to-day activities to permanent disability. As per statistics, 1/5 patients do not survive after hip fracture (10-20% mortality rate). 1/ 3 patients end up with a permanent disability. 40% patients cannot walk independently. 3/ 5 patients cannot carry out daily activities and will be dependent on others rest of their life.This leads to social disability, economic disability and mental disability. Also read about 7 must-know facts about bone loss and osteoporosis.

