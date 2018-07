Ocean acidification is a trending topic these days. It is a condition that occurs when our ocean water absorbs more carbon dioxide than it should, resulting in lowering the water’s PH and shooting up the acid content in water. Considered to be one of the most alarming kinds of water pollution, ocean acidification can be dangerous for human health along with adversely impacting the marine life, thereby hitting the food chain for humans. Not just ocean water, ground water contamination is another thorn that is pricking human health pretty hard. Here is all about the major sources of ground water contamination and how it can make you fall severely unwell.

Water pollution and its sources

Pesticides: Run-off from farms, backyards, golf courses contain pesticides like DDT that contaminates the water. Leechate from landfill sites is another source contaminating the water.

Sewage: Untreated or insufficiently treated municipal sewage contains municipal and domestic waste along with microbial pathogens that effectively contributes to contaminating water. Effluents from industries and factories do play a primary role in polluting water.

Acidification: Sulphur dioxide from power plants, heavy industry like steel plants and motor vehicles lead to increasing level of acid in water, thereby contaminating it extensively.

How does it affect human health?

Pesticides contain organophosphates and carbonates affecting and damaging the nervous system and even causing cancer. The chloride content in it can bring havoc to reproductive and endocrinal systems.

Lead gets accumulated in the body and attacks the central nervous system, pushing children and pregnant women at greater risk.

Extensive fluorides not only turn your teeth yellow but also damage the spinal cord and result in other crippling conditions.

Nitrates restrict flow of oxygen to brain causing ‘blue baby’ syndrome among infants. They can cause digestive tract cancers as well.

Benzene and other petrochemicals can cause cancer.

Heavy metals affect your central nervous system and kidneys.

Other ailments associated with polluted water are diarrhea, skin irritation, respiratory disorders and more.

How to prevent them?

Proper management of water resources is the need of the hour to prevent various health disorders related to water pollution and acidification. The city water supply system should be adequately monitored and disinfected, leaks and cracks in water pipes should be resolved immediately and water at home should be boiled or filtered and steps should be taken to disinfect it before drinking. Steps should be taken to abstain from excessive use of pesticides and arrangements should be made to avoid contamination of ground water.

Image Source: Shutterstock