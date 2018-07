It is a known fact that obesity is the mother of all diseases. The health consequences associated with obesity are many and currently, they’re affecting lives at an alarming rate. Obesity is a health disorder, wherein a person accumulates excess body fat which has a negative effect on their health. It is commonly caused by a combination of excessive intake of food, lack of physical activity, and sometimes even genetic causes.

“Children and adolescents are the most affected due to genetics, lack of physical activities and unhealthy eating habits contributing to other diseases like asthma, osteoarthritis, high BP etc. of which Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has recently witnessed an upsurge,” said Dr Umesh Khanna, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, Medical Director of NephroPlus, Borivali West, Mumbai.

He explained that one may also develop complications like high blood pressure, anaemia, weak bones, poor nutritional health and nerve damage creating complications that can turn fatal through conditions like kidney failure and chronic kidney disease.

“Obesity further contributes to an increased prevalence of proteinuria escalating the risk of CKD. An excess of visceral fat creates a higher risk on intraglomerular pressure due to the compensatory hyper filteration that takes place because of increased body weight. It can thus be concluded that one of the major factors driving CKD is obesity. CKD caused due to obesity can be prevented by highlighting the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, inculcate a proper diet and regular exercise,” added Dr Khanna.

According to Dr Khanna, the treatment and prevention of obesity related to CKD can be viewed in three steps:

 Identification

 Implementation

 Evaluation

Identification

This step is the analysis of one’s own body to understand the issue of obesity and CKD. The prime action in this step is measuring Body Mass Index (BMI) and Waist-Hip Ratio (WHR). BMI is a value derived from the mass and height of an individual while waist-hip ratio is the ratio of the circumference of the waist to that of the hips. Other deeper actions involve measuring conicity index (C-index) and presence of triglyceride fats. Conicity index is an estimate using waist circumference, height, and weight to analyze the accumulation of abdominal fat. Once the seriousness of the case is identified, one can proceed towards a solution.

Implementation

“The implementation of the cure can take place in two ways depending upon the seriousness of obesity; medical or natural. Medical cure involves application of medical aid to treat obesity,” said Dr Khanna. However, one must always keep in mind that even though medical treatment would be faster, it would be accompanied by temporary or permanent side effects.

This is the reason that natural methods are always preferred and suggested. Natural methods include shedding off- fat through dietary changes, behaviour changes and physical activity. Having a balanced diet, regular exercise routine are all branches of a healthy lifestyle which is integral for treating obesity.

Evaluation

Losing fat will help in treating obesity but it is cured only when the excess fat is shed and kept off. This means maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a good amount of exercise, a nutritious diet and happiness.

Therefore, there is a greater need of understanding the causes of excessive energy intake which leads to obesity and is an indirect way of treating CKD. Treating obesity does not only pave way to prevention of diseases like CKD, it promotes an overall well- being too.

Image Source: Shutterstock