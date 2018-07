Repeated coughs, choked lungs and spilling out of blood are what usually come to our mind first when we think of tuberculosis (TB). However, ocular TB or tuberculosis in the eyes is the new fear of the era. Doctors and researchers are seeing a sharp rise in ocular TB with a large number of patients visiting the hospitals with blurred vision and light sensitivity. Headache, flashes, floaters and redness in the eyes are other symptoms of ocular TB, although, in some patients, ocular TB is asymptomatic at the beginning.

All about ocular TB

An infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, tuberculosis can cause ailments in multiple organs across the body like eyes. The infection can adversely impact any part of the eye – intraocular, superficial or surrounding the eye, say researches conducted on the same. Secondary ocular TB is defined as ocular involvement due to seeding by hematogenous spread from a distant site or direct invasion by contiguous spread from adjacent structures like the sinus or cranial cavity, explains the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Treating ocular TB naturally

While doctors suggest to go for a conventional treatment for ocular TB, the natural options for managing the condition cannot be kept aside. Here are a few pointers to guide you through the natural remedies of ocular TB.

Warm or cool compresses will give you relief from pain and swelling in eyes.

Make it a habit to wear a sun-glass in case your eyes are light sensitive.

Try out Vitamin C and Vitamin E rich food as they are assumed to help you check the symptoms of ocular TB.

Turmeric is a bliss for ocular TB. The antioxidants present in turmeric are expected to strengthen your body immunity and help you tackle chronic ocular TB

Eat cold water fish or omega-3 fatty acid supplements. It is believed that these supplements help in curbing inflammation and enhance body immunity system.

Follow a diet that favours eye health and enhances it. Lutenin supplements should also be a part of your diet as they support your eye health.

Eat antioxidant rich foods like blueberries, leafy greens, tomatoes, peppers and cherries.

Keep a check on any autoimmune or inflammatory conditions.

Do not expose to the key causes that brings about this infection like tuberculosis, Lyme disease, toxoplasmosis, varicella-zoster, syphilis, etc.

Keep away from any kind of eye trauma and use protective eye gear during sports or while working with power tools that may injure your eyes.

Lifestyle change is a must. Avoid smoking, de-stress and eat food that is healthy for your eyes.

