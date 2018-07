Just beneath your liver, towards the right sight of your abdomen, a small pear-shaped organ is located which is known as a gallbladder. Sometimes, tiny stones start colonising this organ of your body. They are known as gallstones–the hardened deposits of a digestive fluid called bile. What are gallstones?

A study by the Nigerian Journal of Surgery stated: “Gallstones are becoming increasingly common; they are seen in all age groups, but the incidence increases with age, and about a quarter of women over 60 years will develop them. In most cases, they do not cause symptoms, and only 10% and 20% will eventually become symptomatic within 5 years and 20 years of diagnosis. Thus the average risk of developing the symptomatic disease is low, and approaches 2.0-2.6% per year.” The symptoms include vomiting or nausea, sudden pain in the right side of your abdomen and your right shoulder.

Non-surgical treatment

Though gallstones do not go away on their own, and require surgical intervention in most cases, there are times when non-surgical treatments can work wonders too. A study named Non-surgical Management of Gallstones in the journal Progress in Liver Diseases stated: “For patients in good general health who are willing to undergo surgery, removal of the gallbladder is the treatment of choice. However, there are some patients in whom a nonsurgical procedure ought to be considered.” According to the observations of the study, patients with a patent cystic duct and a functioning gallbladder, and symptomatic stones that are transparent to X-rays, can be scheduled for non-surgical treatment. Floating stones also clear away in most cases with oral dissolution therapy or direct contact dissolution. So, if you don’t wish to opt for a surgery or if you are unable to do so, then, your doctor may suggest some non-surgical ways to treat your gallbladder issue. Below listed are some noninvasive treatments.

Oral bile acid pills: By thinning the bile, these medicines can dissolve the gallstones. The gallstones can be dissolved by the chemicals in the pills namely ursodeoxycholic or chenodiol.

Contact dissolution therapy: To dissolve the gallstones, a solvent called as methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) is injected into the gallbladder.

Percutaneous Cholecystectomy: To withdraw fluid from the gallbladder a needle is used and then a catheter is inserted to drain the fluid through the skin. For a few weeks, the catheter is left in that place and then, the gallbladder is removed surgically. This procedure is ideal for candidates who cannot undergo surgery right away.

A word of caution: Avoid self-medication or using any over the counter products. Seek your doctor’s help before doing so. Herbal remedies for gallstones

