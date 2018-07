There was a time when fever, cough and cold were the most prevalent illnesses among children. But with changing times, this scenario has changed. Children these days are suffering from a number of health conditions and diseases that were once thought to be the ailment of the old and ailing. It is shocking to see that at an age where they should be nursing cuts and bruises after a round of play or sport many of them are taking medications to keep blood pressure in control, take insulin injection (we are ruling out type I diabetes over here), pop vitamins (as their diet has gone for a toss) and what not. One ailment that is becoming increasingly common among children is the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD.

Here Ms Shalini Arvind, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore tells us what could be the probable cause for the same.

Obesity: Childhood obesity for long has been thought to be the reason for various illness and conditions in young kids. Fat deposited over the crucial organs make it difficult for the body to function at its optimum. In fact, fat deposition around the liver can compromise the liver function and affect the formation of various enzymes that help in metabolism and smooth functioning of the body. In fact, in obese kids, if the physical examination shows inflammation in the liver it could possibly be NAFLD. A biopsy should be done further to ascertain the diagnosis.

Junk food dependency: Among kids, junk food dependency does them more harm than we can think of. First, it increases their caloric intake and depletes nutrition intake. We don’t need to remind anyone over here that junk food is almost devoid of any nutritional value. So, consuming high caloric food only increases one’s chances of storing fat inside the body. Most often junk food leads to an increase in visceral fat which settles over the crucial organs of the body including the liver.

Lack of physical activity: This is one of the prime reasons for kids to suffer from NAFLD. Lack of physical activity makes them not just dumb but allows fat to sit stubbornly within wrapping over the essential organs. Without sweating it out shedding those pounds and losing those unwanted calories is next to impossible. In fact, a sedentary lifestyle in childhood is also responsible for obesity in kids.

Underling pre-diabetic condition: NAFLD can be triggered by diabetes or pre-diabetes, elevation in blood lipids and also caused by high blood pressure. Yes, you read it right; we are still talking about kids and kids these days do suffer from such health condition. The culprit: wrong eating habits and lack of physical exercise. The presence of type 2 diabetes can have a major impact on the development of NAFLD.

Image source: Shutterstock