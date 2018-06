If you are a smartphone addict or stay hooked to your laptop 24/7 probably this isn’t good news for you. In simple words, your addiction, attachment or even necessity to be glued to your Android, smartphone or laptop is making you age faster. It is not just the face that is affected but your body too. Use of technology can cause wrinkles in the neck and shoulders. Least to say, they don’t spare your face too. Here are the kinds of injuries you can suffer from due to overuse of smart.

These days, people are dependent on their gadgets being plugged in 24/7 while working, travelling and playing. Being accessible to technology 24/7 either for work or pleasure comes with a price. We often stay hunched over our Androids/ smartphones with shoulders and neck strained and thumbs continuously moving. This special position with head hanging, shoulders hunched and eyes glued to the device is called ‘tech neck.’ Here are four types of aches and pains one is susceptible to due to overuse of smartphones.

Now, text neck or repetitive stress injury from looking down at your mobile device for long periods of time is not a new thing for us. We know that experts have coined this term a few years ago and warned us against the dangers of this newfound syndrome – stiff neck, pain in the neck and spine, headaches, muscular weakness and hunched back. But tech neck is different even though it encompasses the problems of text neck, in tech neck with an addition to the above-mentioned problems; you develop wrinkles on the neck area. Did you know smartphone addiction in kids can lead to neck and back problems too?

Dr Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute says, ‘This causes serious effects to the facial looks of the person which includes frown lines, under eye bags, horizontal lines on the neck along with fat prominence and not to mention the pain associated.’

‘In tech neck, there appears a crease just above the collarbone from repeated use of smartphones because of straining on the small screen called tie line in addition to headaches and numbness in the arms,’ he adds. The sagging jowls and wrinkled necks are happening to younger people because of the use of digital devices.

How can this be treated?

At times, the problem might be so severe with the creases or the wrinkles that one might have to go for a cosmetic procedure. ‘As per the patient’s requirement, one can go for kybella (injection Lipolysis) treatment. It is advantageous for people with a double chin and excess fat in the neckline. It works by destroying fat cells and can be used to treat a double chin too. It works best for people who are against surgery as it can be carried out as an office procedure with no downtime. Multiple sessions are usually required.’

How is lipolysis on neck done?

‘A combination of micro needling and highly focused radiofrequency waves are used to tighten the loose skin and deeper layers. This is minimally invasive and gives good outcomes.’

Dr Thomas adds, ‘The latest rejuvenation technology triggers the skin’s own natural healing process, reducing wrinkles and tightens skin. This is an ultrasound-based treatment wherein the ultrasound waves are focused on the SMAS layer of the face or superficial muscular aponeurotic system of the face. This layer holds the skin up and supports it as it is the strongest layer in the face. Being a painless lunchtime procedure with the results lasting for up to 18 months, this procedure is very much in demand among people who are looking for non-surgical skin tightening.’

‘High definition liposuction and minimally invasive neck lift procedures give chiselled jawlines and long-term benefits. These are recommended for people who would want a permanent solution for their concerns and are open to surgical procedures.’

Image source: Shutterstock