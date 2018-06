Nausea is feeling of discomfort which one can experience during pregnancy, while travelling if one is sick and so on. It is a sensation of wanting to vomit and is known as the stomach discomfort which we all suffer from time to time.

Dr Anand Mishra, Internal medicine specialist from Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital explains, “Acidity, infections, certain medication, pregnancy and motion sickness are the commonest causes of nausea.” Read: 6 foods you should eat after vomiting

He adds, “Nausea does not always require treatment, but sometimes treatment is helpful. There are several things you can do it on your own, that can help, these are — drink beverages that settle the stomach, such as Ginger ale or chamomile tea, avoid caffeinated Colas, Coffee and teas. Drink clear liquids to avoid dehydration (if vomiting is associated with nausea). Eat small, frequent meals to allow the stomach to digest food gradually. Eat foods that are bland so that simple your stomach can digest it. Opt for crackers or unbuttered bread, rice, chicken soup and bananas. Avoid spicy and fried food as it can cause discomfort. Medication if needed can also be prescribed by the physician. Read: 12 causes of different types of vomiting and its treatment

As per Dr Anand Mishra, “Some causes of nausea are not easily prevented but one can minimize the episodes of nausea by keep these things in mind – eat small meals every few hours so your stomach won’t feel full and try to avoid bothersome odours such as perfume, smoke or certain cooking smells can also make you feel uneasy. Follow these guidelines and live a healthy life.”

