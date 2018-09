Did you have a problem reporting to work this morning due to a hangover because you overdid it the last night? Most of us are guilty of indulging in alcohol for no good reason and regretting the next morning when a hangover gets the better of us. While it is a pain to be in that situation when you are stripped of all the fun but there are ways in which you can deal with it, naturally. Here are a few of them:

Water: the best remedy for a hangover is water. Not only does it help re-hydrate you, but it also does not put too much strain on your stomach. While drinking warm water is often more soothing than cold water, having some water just before you go to bed helps reduce the symptoms you experience the next morning. But if you missed that step, don’t worry. Start re-hydrating yourself as soon as you wake up. Have at least one glass of water before you go to bed. If this is not possible then have one glass of warm water as soon as you wake up. This will help kick start your digestive system, re-hydrate your body and help beat the symptoms of a hangover. Remember to keep sipping on water throughout the day to help your body beat the effects of all the alcohol you’ve had.

Barley water: Barley is a diuretic and helps flush out toxins from the body. Apart from that the minerals the seeds contain, also helps replenish what the drinking binge has sapped from your body. In addition to this, adding some lemon, salt and sugar to water infused with barley also helps beat the symptoms of a hangover. Take a spoon of barley seeds (easily available in chemist stores) and add it to two litres of water. Allow it to come to a rolling boil and let it boil until the water changes to a pinkish hue. Once you have taken it down form the gas, allow it to cool and decant the solution. Fill it in bottles and add lemon juice, sugar and salt to it. Mix it well and keep sipping on it. Have at least two litres of this water during your entire day to help your body get rid of the alcohol.

Coconut water: Coconut water is the best way to get rid of a hangover. Not only does it have more potassium than a banana and more electrolytes than most sports drinks, but it is also great for washing out the toxins from your body. Easy to find in most places, coconut water is cheap and one cup can do wonders. What’s more, it is also light on the stomach is the best antidote for those days when you cannot eat anything. Buying some coconut water from your local store is all you need to do. A good preventive measure is to have a glass of coconut water just before you go to bed. This will give your body that much needed a boost to start metabolizing all the alcohol you’ve had. Having two to three glasses of coconut water through the day helps beat a hangover and get rid of the toxins in your body.