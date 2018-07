We live in a fast-paced world. There is so much pressure on us that we eat the wrong foods, hit the bed at the wrong time. And we rarely get any time to relax this lead to a pressure cooker and finally it cause some serious anxiety. Millions of prescriptions are written for anti-anxiety medications every year, but these medications hardly work and have a multitude of side effects. For such reasons, many people are turning to natural remedies to control their anxiety instead. Traditional and natural remedies are always safe and according to various studies, many of them work even better than anti-anxiety drugs. Thus, here we have mentioned the best natural anti-anxiety remedies.

Lavender (Lavendula angustifolia)

We love the smell of lavender. It has a high concentration of volatile oils, which impart its distinctive pleasing fragrance. It seems to be everyone’s favourite body care product. But very few of us know that lavender has a calming effect on our nervous system. To treat anxiety can be used in teas or you can also use the lavender oil.

Kava Kava (Piper methysticum)

This is one of the best anxiety solutions one could ever find. The root of this tropical vine has been used for relaxing and calming everyone for a long time. It can be also used to treat postpartum anxiety. This plant has a long history of safe use when the quality is good. Recently researchers have found that an active ingredient called “kavain” in kava which affects mood receptors and helps people with anxiety.

Chamomile (Matricaria recutita)

The use of chamomile has it impacts our nervous system in a positive way. Many people enjoy a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime. The plant has a sedative effect on the nervous system. It is an anti-anxiety and anti-depression herb.

Bugleweed (Lycopus virginicus)

If someone is dealing with bouts of anxiety, overactive thyroid, then Bugleweed herb is the best remedy to opt for. Bugleweed can also prevent an anxiety attack. It is one of the herbs that is undoubtedly best for fighting overactive thyroid.

California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica)

Poppy family has a reputation for providing heavy sedation and pain relief. But California poppy is the best when it comes to treating anxiety. This flower can be a great choice for a child suffering from occasional anxiety.

While herbs aren’t the only solution to treat anxiety, diet and emotional health should be addressed as well.

Image Source: Shutterstock